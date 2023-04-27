Returns At Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Turbo-Mech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM2.6m ÷ (RM131m - RM9.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Turbo-Mech Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Turbo-Mech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Turbo-Mech Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Turbo-Mech Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Turbo-Mech Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Turbo-Mech Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 4.6% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Turbo-Mech Berhad (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

While Turbo-Mech Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

