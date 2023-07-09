Returns At UG Healthcare (Catalist:8K7) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at UG Healthcare (Catalist:8K7) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UG Healthcare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = S$16m ÷ (S$258m - S$23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, UG Healthcare has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for UG Healthcare's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of UG Healthcare, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.7%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 434% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at UG Healthcare thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 9.1%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that UG Healthcare can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 108% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if UG Healthcare can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with UG Healthcare and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

