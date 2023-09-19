Returns At UPA Corporation Berhad (KLSE:UPA) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in UPA Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:UPA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for UPA Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM17m ÷ (RM314m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, UPA Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.0% generated by the Forestry industry, it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how UPA Corporation Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

UPA Corporation Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 34% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On UPA Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that UPA Corporation Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 17% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for UPA Corporation Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

