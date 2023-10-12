The Returns At V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for V.S. Industry Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = RM274m ÷ (RM4.0b - RM1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, V.S. Industry Berhad has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for V.S. Industry Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for V.S. Industry Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering V.S. Industry Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From V.S. Industry Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at V.S. Industry Berhad. The company has employed 61% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.3%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Story continues

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 27% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

As we've seen above, V.S. Industry Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 32% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with V.S. Industry Berhad and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

While V.S. Industry Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.