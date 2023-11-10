Returns At Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Veradigm, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$72m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Veradigm has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Healthcare Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Veradigm compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Veradigm here for free.

So How Is Veradigm's ROCE Trending?

Veradigm has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 116%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Veradigm appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 55% less capital to run its operation. Veradigm may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line On Veradigm's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Veradigm has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Veradigm does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

While Veradigm may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

