Returns At Vicplas International (SGX:569) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Vicplas International's (SGX:569) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vicplas International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = S$8.3m ÷ (S$119m - S$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Vicplas International has an ROCE of 9.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Vicplas International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Vicplas International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.1%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 52%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Vicplas International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Vicplas International has. Since the stock has returned a solid 60% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

