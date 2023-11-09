Returns At Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vimeo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$6.1m ÷ (US$610m - US$228m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Vimeo has an ROCE of 1.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 6.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vimeo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Vimeo is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 1.6% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Vimeo is utilizing 768% more capital than it was three years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 37%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Vimeo's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Vimeo has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 15% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vimeo (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

