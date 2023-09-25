Returns At VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on VSTECS Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM78m ÷ (RM753m - RM325m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, VSTECS Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Electronic industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of VSTECS Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from VSTECS Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 55% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at VSTECS Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, VSTECS Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On VSTECS Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what VSTECS Berhad has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 225% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, VSTECS Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

