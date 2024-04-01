Returns At Worley (ASX:WOR) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Worley (ASX:WOR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Worley, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$620m ÷ (AU$10b - AU$2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Worley has an ROCE of 8.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Worley compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Worley .

What Can We Tell From Worley's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 34% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Worley has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Worley can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

