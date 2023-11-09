The Returns At Young's Brewery (LON:YNGA) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Young's Brewery (LON:YNGA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Young's Brewery:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = UK£53m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Young's Brewery has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 7.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Young's Brewery compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Young's Brewery here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Young's Brewery in recent years. The company has consistently earned 5.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 33% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Young's Brewery's ROCE

Long story short, while Young's Brewery has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 28% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

