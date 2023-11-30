Returns At YX Precious Metals Bhd (KLSE:YXPM) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of YX Precious Metals Bhd (KLSE:YXPM) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for YX Precious Metals Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM11m ÷ (RM107m - RM2.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, YX Precious Metals Bhd has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how YX Precious Metals Bhd has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For YX Precious Metals Bhd Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 149% in that time. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, YX Precious Metals Bhd has done well to reduce current liabilities to 2.2% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, YX Precious Metals Bhd has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 49% return if they held over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, YX Precious Metals Bhd does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

