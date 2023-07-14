Returns At New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZSE:NZO) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZSE:NZO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for New Zealand Oil & Gas, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = NZ$27m ÷ (NZ$257m - NZ$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, New Zealand Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for New Zealand Oil & Gas' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating New Zealand Oil & Gas' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that New Zealand Oil & Gas is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 12% on its capital. In addition to that, New Zealand Oil & Gas is employing 40% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On New Zealand Oil & Gas' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that New Zealand Oil & Gas' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 31% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for New Zealand Oil & Gas that we think you should be aware of.

