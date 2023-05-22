The Returns At Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zimmer Biomet Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$21b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Zimmer Biomet Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Tell Us?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 20% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 7.5%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Our Take On Zimmer Biomet Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Zimmer Biomet Holdings isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 30% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Zimmer Biomet Holdings that you might find interesting.

While Zimmer Biomet Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

