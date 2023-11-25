Reunert (JSE:RLO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR2.49

The board of Reunert Limited (JSE:RLO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of ZAR2.49 on the 29th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Reunert's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Reunert's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 4.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 59%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR3.70 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR3.32. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Reunert May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Reunert's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.3% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On Reunert's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Reunert that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

