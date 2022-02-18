Reunion Gold Announces Update of Technical Information on Its Website and BMO Conference Core Shack Presentation

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has updated the Oko West project description on its website, including detailed trench, reverse circulation and diamond drill hole data. A new and updated presentation has also been uploaded to the website. The website and presentation materials include new and updated technical figures, sections, and maps for the Oko West project.

The Company is also pleased to report that it will be attending the 2022 BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference in Miami taking place from February 28 to March 2, 2022. Reunion Gold was invited by BMO to participate in the core shack event at which the Company will display core and technical data from the Oko West project.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization for 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 220 meters. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 746.8 million issued and outstanding common shares.

For further information, please contact:
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO, or
Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com



