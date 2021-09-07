U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Reunion Gold extends the footprint of gold mineralization with multiple high-grade drill intersects at its Oko West Project in Guyana

Reunion Gold Corporation
·7 min read
In this article:
LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report new high-grade assay results from its ongoing drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana including 46.9 meters at 2.67 g/t of gold, 36 meters at 2.49 g/t of gold and 18 meters at 6.71 g/t gold. Since its press release of August 12, 2021, the Company drilled 4,925 meters and received assay results for seven diamond and 33 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes. Significant assay results presented in Table 1 below include intersects in five diamond drill holes and 12 RC drill holes. Complete drilling results and drill hole data can be found on the Company's website.

The program, which began in June 2021, aims to test the vertical and lateral continuity of trench gold anomalies previously identified in eight mineralized "blocks" stradling three mineralized north-south shear zones over a 3 km long soil gold anomaly (Figure 1). The Company has so far completed a total of 37 diamond drill holes (3,768 meters) and 46 RC drill holes (3,592 meters).

Table 1: Selected significant intersections (also see Figures 2 and 3).

Drill hole ID

Exploration
Block

From
(m)

To
(m)

Length
(m)

Gold
(g/t)

Intersections

Diamond drill holes

OKWD21-029

4

0.00

13.00

13.00

7.74

13.00 m @ 7.74 g/t Au

Including

5.90

7.00

1.10

26.35

Including

7.00

8.50

1.50

19.70

25.00

31.00

6.00

2.26

6.00 m @ 2.26 g/t Au

34.20

43.50

9.30

2.20

9.30 m @ 2.20 g/t Au

OKWD21-030

4

28.00

34.00

6.00

3.99

6.00 m @ 3.99 g/t Au

77.00

103.00

26.00

1.83

26.00 m @ 1.83 g/t Au

106.00

110.50

4.50

5.28

4.50 m @ 5.28 g/t Au

142.00

148.00

6.00

2.32

6.00 m @ 2.32 g/t Au

OKWD21-031

4

55.50

61.50

6.00

68.14

6.00 m @ 68.14 g/t Au

66.00

84.00

18.00

2.65

18.00 m @ 2.65 g/t Au

88.50

135.40

46.90

2.67

46.90 m @ 2.67 g/t Au

OKWD21-032

4

78.00

93.00

15.00

3.67

15.00 m @ 3.67 g/t Au

OKWD21-033

4

4.50

19.40

14.90

2.54

14.90 m @ 2.54 g/t Au

Reverse circulation drill holes

OKWR21-007

4

7.00

44.00

37.00

3.63

37.00 m @ 3.63 g/t Au

Including

11.00

12.00

1.00

22.71

Including

12.00

13.00

1.00

17.91

Including

13.00

14.00

1.00

19.74

Including

14.00

15.00

1.00

18.76

OKWR21-008

4

4.00

27.00

23.00

3.70

23.00 m @ 3.70 g/t Au

Including

24.00

25.00

1.00

37.58

OKWR21-009

4

35.00

71.00

36.00

2.49

36.00 m @ 2.49 g/t Au

OKWR21-010

4

53.00

63.00

10.00

1.18

10.00 m @ 1.18 g/t Au

OKWR21-013

4

41.00

45.00

4.00

1.63

4.00 m @ 1.63 g/t Au

OKWR21-014

4

47.00

64.00

17.00

7.44

17.00 m @ 7.44 g/t Au

Including

52.00

53.00

1.00

28.88

Including

53.00

54.00

1.00

42.73

67.00

89.00

22.00

3.03

22.00 m @ 3.03 g/t Au

OKWR21-015

4

31.00

34.00

3.00

2.28

3.00 m @ 2.28 g/t Au

38.00

40.00

2.00

2.18

2.00 m @ 2.17 g/t Au

56.00

61.00

5.00

1.58

5.00 m @ 1.58 g/t Au

66.00

90.00

24.00

3.65

24.00 m @ 3.65 g/t Au

Including

70.00

71.00

1.00

32.04

OKWR21-016 - twin D21-14

1.00

56.00

55.00

2.28

55.00 m @ 2.28 g/t Au

OKWR21-018

4

71.00

73.00

2.00

4.11

2.00 m @ 4.11 g/t Au

OKWR21-019

4

13.00

31.00

18.00

6.71

18.00 m @ 6.71 g/t Au

Including

16.00

17.00

1.00

19.40

Including

17.00

18.00

1.00

35.42

OKWR21-020

4

39.00

48.00

9.00

2.42

9.00 m @ 2.42 g/t Au

51.00

60.00

9.00

3.97

9.00 m @ 3.97 g/t Au

OKWR21-028

4

37.00

47.00

10.00

1.11

10.00 m @ 1.11 g/t Au

67.00

77.00

10.00

1.25

10.00 m @ 1.25 g/t Au

Notes:

  • True widths are unknown

  • Composites calculated using these parameters:

    • Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t; Minimum composite length: 2 m

    • Cut-off of an interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t

    • The maximum length of internal waste: 2 m.

  • One pair of twin diamond and RC holes gave excellent comparable results.

Carlos Bertoni, the interim CEO of the Company, stated: "We continue to be very pleased with the results obtained, confirming down-dip and lateral continuity of the gold mineralization discovery. We are particularly encouraged by the high-grade drill results obtained from Block 4, which now has a continuous strike extent of 700 m and remains open at depth and along strike. We plan to complete the current program in September and prepare for a third drilling campaign in October using the RC drill rig to scout new mineralized areas and do in-fill sampling, while the diamond rig defines mineralization at depth."

Mineralized intersections are characterized by zones of intense hydrothermal alteration (carbonate, sericite, pyrite, silica) in sheared granitoids, mafic volcanics and clastic sediments with disseminated gold containing metric-scale high-grade veins assaying up to several ounces per tonne. Visible gold has been observed in a few drill holes.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of approximately 11,900 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Diamond drill samples consist of half of either HQ or NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m, bagged and labeled at the site core shed. Reverse circulation drill samples are obtained from a rotary splitter attached to a Metzke cyclone, weighed, bagged and labeled at the drill site. Samples are shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at the proportion of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratory. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company currently has 668.1 million issued and outstanding common shares and a working capital of approximately $9.0 million at June 30, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO or
Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com

Figure 1: Map of Oko West project eastern area showing schematic geology, permit boundary, mineralized shear zones discovered (red dashed lines), exploration program blocks and relevant drilling results composites available (*). Mineralized intersections for Block 4 are shown in Figure 2. Not all planned drill holes will be done, depending on results obtained during the program.

Figure 2: Map of the Oko West Block 4 showing schematic geology, mineralized zones (dashed red lines), and relevant trench (pink), diamond drilling (white) and RC drilling (yellow) results composites (*). Assay results are pending for a few holes shown on the map. Not all planned drill holes will be done, depending on results obtained during the program.

Figure 3: Map and section of trench 44 area in Block 4 showing schematic geology, mineralized shear zones (dashed red lines), and relevant trench and drilling results composites (*). Assay results for hole D-34 are pending.

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters:

  • Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t; Minimum composite length: 2 m

  • Cut-off of an interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t

  • The maximum length of internal waste: 2 m.


