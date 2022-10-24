Reunion Neuroscience Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Medical Affairs

Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Company Continues to Deepen Executive Bench with Life Science Industry Veterans

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN, TSX: REUN) ("Reunion" or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, announced today that it has appointed Edward Smith as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Aviva Asnis-Alibozek as Vice President, Medical Affairs, effective immediately. Both Mr. Smith and Dr. Asnis-Alibozek will report to Greg Mayes, Reunion’s President and CEO.



“As Reunion progresses its Phase 1 clinical trial with our innovative lead asset RE-104, we continue to add highly skilled, results-driven healthcare industry veterans to our executive bench to solidify the Company’s position as a leader in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of mental health disorders,” said Mr. Mayes. “I look forward to working closely with Ed and Aviva to take Reunion to the next level and continue advancing our mission to bring novel treatments to market in an effort to address today’s mental health epidemic.”

Edward Smith is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of financial management experience and has served as CFO of several publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology companies where has successfully raised over $600 million from institutional investors. Prior to joining Reunion, Mr. Smith was CFO and took public LAVA Therapeutics N.V., Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and PolyMedix, Inc. and prior to that, he was executive director of finance at InKine Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., where he assisted with the acquisition of that company by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held various positions of increasing responsibility in public accounting, most recently in the audit practice at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. Mr. Smith is currently a member of the board of directors at Benitec Biopharma, Inc. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Hartford and was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Aviva Asnis-Alibozek is a Board-certified physician assistant and graduate of the Yale School of Medicine. She obtained a specialized Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree in oncology and was appointed a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Prior to joining Reunion, Dr. Asnis-Alibozek served as a medical affairs and clinical and commercial development consultant at Viva Bio Pharma Services, LLC., where she partnered with agency, industry, academic and community oncology professionals to advance the care of patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Prior to that, Dr. Asnis-Alibozek served as Executive Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at TRM Oncology, a division of Aptitude Health, where she managed the ongoing delivery of the company’s medical and scientific strategy executed by the clinical content, publications and business development teams. Earlier in her career, she held various industry positions at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Corporation, IBA Molecular, Inc. and Research to Practice. Dr. Asnis-Alibozek earned her Doctor of Medical Science degree in the advanced professional practice of administrative medicine from the University of Lynchburg.

“As Reunion prepares to begin its Phase 2 study in postpartum depression next year, the Company will significantly benefit from Ed and Aviva’s decades of collective expertise in the industry,” added Mr. Mayes. “Reunion continues to attract the highest-caliber talent in its mission to revolutionize mental health treatments, beginning with postpartum depression and later extending to several other indications with significant unmet medical needs.”

Edward Smith succeeds Donna Wong who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Wong will continue as the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation for the time being to ensure an orderly transition. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Ms. Wong for her contributions to the Company.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.) is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable antidepressant for patients suffering from post-partum and treatment resistant depression. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

