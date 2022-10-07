U.S. markets closed

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Announces Executive Changes

·2 min read
TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSX: REUN, NASDAQ: REUN) ("Reunion" or the “Company”), a leader in novel psychedelic drug development committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds, today announced that Ronan Levy has resigned as Director of the Company and Paula Amy Hewitt has resigned as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective October 7, 2022.

The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Levy and Ms. Hewitt for their contributions to the Company and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

Additionally, the Company has appointed Greg Mayes, President and Chief Executive Officer, Reunion, as Director and Donna Wong, Chief Financial Officer, Reunion, as Corporate Secretary, effective October 7, 2022.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.)

Reunion is a leader in novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.investors.reunionneuro.com, and https://www.reunionneuro.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact:
Shana Marino 
KCSA Strategic Communications
(347) 487-6189
reunion@kcsa.com

Investor Contacts:
Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford
KCSA Strategic Communications
(646) 573-0776 / (929) 246-7307
reunion@kcsa.com



