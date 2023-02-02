U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +20.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,045.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,595.50
    +181.25 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.25
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    +25.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.86 (+3.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.57
    -1.83 (-9.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4470
    -0.4780 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,792.69
    +732.79 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.78
    +301.10 (+124.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.43
    +48.32 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Reunion Neuroscience Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. ET

Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
·2 min read
Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN, TSX: REUN) (“Reunion” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative and patented therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, announced today that the Company plans to release its business update and financial results for Reunion’s fiscal 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022, before market open on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9716 (within the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6779 (outside the U.S.) and provide conference ID 13736225. A live webcast of the call can be accessed via the “Events and Presentations” section of the Reunion investor relations website here.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the U.S.) and provide the conference ID above. The webcast will be archived and available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Reunion investor relations website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.
Reunion is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE104, is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic compound being developed as a potential fast-acting and durable treatment for patients suffering from postpartum depression and other mental health conditions. RE104 is protected under US Patent No. 11,292,765 issued on April 5, 2022 (priority June 30, 2020) with claims for composition of matter, methods of manufacturing, formulations and methods of use for a genus of hemi-ester tryptamines, including RE104, which could provide protection out to June 30, 2041. Reunion is also developing the RE200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.
Learn more at https://www.reunionneuro.com.

Follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

To be added to the Reunion Neuroscience email list, please opt-in at https://investors.reunionneuro.com/resources/email-alerts.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Company and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to Field Trip, including its Annual Information Form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange, or its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reunion Neuroscience:
Greg Mayes
President & CEO
(215) 696-9659
gmayes@reunionneuro.com

Media Contact:
Shana Marino 
KCSA Strategic Communications
(347) 487-6189
reunion@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    A short squeeze occurs when short-sellers rush to cover their positions on a stock. The sudden rush of buying can quickly push a stock price higher. After a tough market year in 2022, some stocks have built up large short-seller followings, potentially priming the pump for a new wave of short squeezes.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat

    Merck & Co. posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to impressive sales of its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, but forecast softer near-term profits, sending shares lower in pre-market trading. Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December came in at $1.62 per share, down 10% from the same period last year but firmly ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.54 per share. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 2% to $13.83 billion, against the $13.67 billion tally forecast by analysts that cover the pharma giant.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • Merck forecasts sharp drop in COVID antiviral pill sales in 2023

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral pill as the pandemic eases globally. The lower forecast for the COVID drug is the latest signal that a boost to global drugmakers from the pandemic is fading. Merck also forecast 2023 earnings below analysts' estimates on a tax hit from a recent acquisition.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $1

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNatio

  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insiders need another US$1.6m to breakeven on a US$2.0m stock purchase even after recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$2.0m worth of Cano Health, Inc. ( NYSE:CANO ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Meta, Harley, Honeywell, Merck, Lilly, and More

    Shares of Meta Platforms surge after fourth-quarter revenue at the Facebook parent tops analysts' expectations. Eli Lilly posts disappointing sales of its obesity drug.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.