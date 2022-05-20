Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 959.44 million | Airbus SE and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reusable Launch Vehicles Market size is expected to increase by USD 959.44 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 11.44%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the adoption of deep space habitat concepts.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Reusable Launch Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights into the market contribution of various segments. Request a sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (partially reusable launch vehicle and fully reusable launch vehicle) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies- Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc., among others.

Driver- Adoption of deep space habitat concepts

Challenge- High costs of development

Download a Sample: for more additional information about the market

Vendor Insights-

The reusable launch vehicles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing advanced and high-quality reusable launch vehicles to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Airbus SE - The company offers Themis, powered by the Prometheus engine, that will enable Europe to develop technologies for future low-cost reusable launchers.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. - The company offers reusable first stage that can perform engine deceleration during the re-entry, and control itself and decelerate by pneumatic rudders.

exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc. - The company offers resuable launch vehicles such as Space Shuttle.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Driver:

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Challenge:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 959.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Partially reusable launch vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Fully reusable launch vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Airbus SE

10.4 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

10.5 exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc.

10.6 Firefly Aerospace Inc.

10.7 Indian Space Research Organisation

10.8 Masten Space Systems

10.9 NASA

10.10 Rocket Lab USA Inc.

10.11 Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reusable-launch-vehicles-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-959-44-million--airbus-se-and-china-aerospace-science-and-technology-corp-among-key-vendors--technavio-301550319.html

SOURCE Technavio