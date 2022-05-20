Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Size to Grow by USD 959.44 million | Airbus SE and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reusable Launch Vehicles Market size is expected to increase by USD 959.44 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 11.44%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The market growth will be driven by factors such as the adoption of deep space habitat concepts.
Segmentation by Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
In-Scope:
Out-of-Scope:
Highlights-
Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (partially reusable launch vehicle and fully reusable launch vehicle) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Key Companies- Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc., among others.
Driver- Adoption of deep space habitat concepts
Challenge- High costs of development
Vendor Insights-
The reusable launch vehicles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing advanced and high-quality reusable launch vehicles to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Airbus SE - The company offers Themis, powered by the Prometheus engine, that will enable Europe to develop technologies for future low-cost reusable launchers.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. - The company offers reusable first stage that can perform engine deceleration during the re-entry, and control itself and decelerate by pneumatic rudders.
exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc. - The company offers resuable launch vehicles such as Space Shuttle.
Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-
Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Driver:
Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Challenge:
Reusable Launch Vehicles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 959.44 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Airbus SE, Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co. Ltd., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., European Space Agency, exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc., Firefly Aerospace Inc., Indian Space Research Organisation, Masten Space Systems, NASA, Orbex, Payload Aerospace SL, Relativity Space Inc., Rocket Lab USA Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., The Boeing Co., and UP Aerospace Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Partially reusable launch vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Fully reusable launch vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Airbus SE
10.4 China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.
10.5 exos Aerospace Systems and Technologies Inc.
10.6 Firefly Aerospace Inc.
10.7 Indian Space Research Organisation
10.8 Masten Space Systems
10.9 NASA
10.10 Rocket Lab USA Inc.
10.11 Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
10.12 The Boeing Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
