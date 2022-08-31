Reusable Packing Market Size was Valued at US$ 103.4 Bn in 2022 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032

Will the World Ditch Plastics and Adopt Reusable Packing with Implementation of Stringent Refill and Reuse Laws?

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / As per FMI, the global reusable packing market is set to be valued at US$ 177.0 Billion by 2032 and exhibit growth at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2032. The market stood at US$ 98.5 Bn in 2021.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/714130/Reusable-Packing-Market.jpg

Reusable packing has gained immense popularity due to its multiple applications, cost-efficient nature, as well as ability to reduce environmental waste. During their entire life span, reusable packing materials can be used multiple times.

Reusable packing has numerous economic and sustainability benefits. There are several product categories in the field of reusable packing such as pallets, crates, boxes, dunnage, and drums. This type of packaging has applications in both customer and industrial usage.

Manufacturers are striving to build strong and durable products, which can be used multiple times. Rapid expansion of the e-commerce business and rising internet penetration rate in emerging economies are projected to drive the global market.

Moreover, reusable packing is extensively used in the food & beverage industry due to its ability to provide sustainability and ecological balance. This type of packaging helps in delivering a more secure transportation option in the food and beverage industry.

More Insights on Global Reusable Packing Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for reusable packing market by materials (plastic, metal, wood, glass, and foam), by product type (pallets, crates, dunnage, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), boxes, and drums & barrels), by end-use industry (food & beverages, automotive, chemicals, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, logistics & transportation, and consumer durables), across seven regions.

Key Takeaways from Global Reusable Packing Market

· By material, the plastic segment is set to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

· Based on material, the pallets segment is estimated to hold around 49.4% of the global market share in the evaluation period.

· The U.S. reusable packing market is expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR from 2022-2032.

· Top 3 countries are set to generate a share of nearly 39.3% in the global reusable packing market during the evaluation period.

· The global reusable packing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 103.4 Bn in 2022.

"Relatively low cost and numerous beneficial properties of reusable pallets, including easy transportation, robust strength, and lightweight nature are likely to spur their demand in the upcoming decade," comments a FMI analyst.

High Demand for Cost-efficient Packaging is Propelling the Demand for Reusable Packing

Reusable packing is gaining traction in recent years due to its various advantages. This type of packing is not only environmentally friendly but also cost efficient. As compared to single-use packaging, reusable packing can be used multiple times. It is stronger as it is designed for more than one use. Customers do not need to invest their time and money repeatedly in re-purchasing packing materials.

Easy Availability of Pallets and Low Cost of Production Are Pushing the Market

Pallets are anticipated to generate more than 49% of the global reusable packing market share in the next decade. It is estimated that pallets would exhibit an exponential growth of 1.8 times by the end of 2032. Easy availability of raw materials and low cost of production of pallets are anticipated to aid growth. As pallets are sustainable and cost-effective compared to other fossil fuel-based materials, they are extensively used in the logistics and transportation industry.

Competitive Landscape: Reusable Packing Market

Some of the leading companies present in the global reusable packing market are Tri-pack Packaging Systems Ltd, Brambles, DS Smith, IPL Plastics, Menasha Corporation, Myers Industries, Nefab Group, Rehrig Pacific Company, Schoeller Allibert, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Vetropack Holding, Buckhorn, IFCO SYSTEMS, RPP Containers, Amatech, ORBIS Corporation, Alpega Group, and GEFCO.

Global Reusable Packing Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Glass

Foam

By Product Type:

Pallets

Crates

Dunnage

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

Boxes

Drums & Barrels

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics & Transportation

Consumer Durables

