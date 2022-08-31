U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Reusable Packing Market Size was Valued at US$ 103.4 Bn in 2022 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2032

FactMR
·5 min read

Will the World Ditch Plastics and Adopt Reusable Packing with Implementation of Stringent Refill and Reuse Laws?

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / As per FMI, the global reusable packing market is set to be valued at US$ 177.0 Billion by 2032 and exhibit growth at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2032. The market stood at US$ 98.5 Bn in 2021.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/714130/Reusable-Packing-Market.jpg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/714130/Reusable-Packing-Market.jpg

Reusable packing has gained immense popularity due to its multiple applications, cost-efficient nature, as well as ability to reduce environmental waste. During their entire life span, reusable packing materials can be used multiple times.

Reusable packing has numerous economic and sustainability benefits. There are several product categories in the field of reusable packing such as pallets, crates, boxes, dunnage, and drums. This type of packaging has applications in both customer and industrial usage.

Manufacturers are striving to build strong and durable products, which can be used multiple times. Rapid expansion of the e-commerce business and rising internet penetration rate in emerging economies are projected to drive the global market.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15498

Moreover, reusable packing is extensively used in the food & beverage industry due to its ability to provide sustainability and ecological balance. This type of packaging helps in delivering a more secure transportation option in the food and beverage industry.

More Insights on Global Reusable Packing Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for reusable packing market by materials (plastic, metal, wood, glass, and foam), by product type (pallets, crates, dunnage, intermediate bulk containers (IBC), boxes, and drums & barrels), by end-use industry (food & beverages, automotive, chemicals, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, logistics & transportation, and consumer durables), across seven regions.

Key Takeaways from Global Reusable Packing Market

· By material, the plastic segment is set to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

· Based on material, the pallets segment is estimated to hold around 49.4% of the global market share in the evaluation period.

· The U.S. reusable packing market is expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR from 2022-2032.

· Top 3 countries are set to generate a share of nearly 39.3% in the global reusable packing market during the evaluation period.

· The global reusable packing market is estimated to be valued at US$ 103.4 Bn in 2022.

"Relatively low cost and numerous beneficial properties of reusable pallets, including easy transportation, robust strength, and lightweight nature are likely to spur their demand in the upcoming decade," comments a FMI analyst.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15498

High Demand for Cost-efficient Packaging is Propelling the Demand for Reusable Packing

Reusable packing is gaining traction in recent years due to its various advantages. This type of packing is not only environmentally friendly but also cost efficient. As compared to single-use packaging, reusable packing can be used multiple times. It is stronger as it is designed for more than one use. Customers do not need to invest their time and money repeatedly in re-purchasing packing materials.

Easy Availability of Pallets and Low Cost of Production Are Pushing the Market

Pallets are anticipated to generate more than 49% of the global reusable packing market share in the next decade. It is estimated that pallets would exhibit an exponential growth of 1.8 times by the end of 2032. Easy availability of raw materials and low cost of production of pallets are anticipated to aid growth. As pallets are sustainable and cost-effective compared to other fossil fuel-based materials, they are extensively used in the logistics and transportation industry.

Competitive Landscape: Reusable Packing Market

Some of the leading companies present in the global reusable packing market are Tri-pack Packaging Systems Ltd, Brambles, DS Smith, IPL Plastics, Menasha Corporation, Myers Industries, Nefab Group, Rehrig Pacific Company, Schoeller Allibert, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Vetropack Holding, Buckhorn, IFCO SYSTEMS, RPP Containers, Amatech, ORBIS Corporation, Alpega Group, and GEFCO.

Global Reusable Packing Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

  • Plastic

  • Metal

  • Wood

  • Glass

  • Foam

By Product Type:

  • Pallets

  • Crates

  • Dunnage

  • Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

  • Boxes

  • Drums & Barrels

By End-use Industry:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Automotive

  • Chemicals

  • Building & Construction

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Logistics & Transportation

  • Consumer Durables

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15498

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

Click Here for Reusable Packing Market 164 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights:

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging:

Reusable Water Bottles Market Size: Reusable Water Bottles Market by Material Type, Distribution Channel, Primary Usage & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Reusable Transport Packs Market Share: Reusable Transport Packs Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Reusable Tumblers Market Trends: Reusable Tumblers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Conductive Bags Market Analysis: Conductive Bags Market by Product Type, Material Type, End User and, Region - Forecast till 2032

Cider Packaging Market Outlook: Cider Packaging Market by Material Type ,by Packaging Type ,by End Use & Region- Forecast till 2032

Corrugated Wraps Market Forecast: Corrugated Wraps Market by Product Type, End Use& Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Box Liners Market Sales: Box Liners Market by Material Type, Product Type, Thickness & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Bag in Box Barrier Film Market Value: Bag in Box Barrier Film Market By Application, Material Type & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Inclusion Bags Market Demand: Inclusion Bags Market by Material Type, End-User & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Zero-waste Packaging Market Type: Zero-waste Packaging Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the market intelligence engine from Future Market Insights.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: FactMR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714130/Reusable-Packing-Market-Size-was-Valued-at-US-1034-Bn-in-2022-and-is-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-55-from-2022-to-2032

