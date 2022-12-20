U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

Reusable Patch Pumps to Procure 60% Market Share for Insulin Patch Pumps Market: Fact.MR Study

·6 min read
FACT.MR

Technological advancements that ease the complex process of delivering insulin is creating lucrative opportunities for insulin patch pumps market.

Rockville, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of insulin patch pumps are expected to reach a valuation of US$ 21.55 Billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing diabetic population and rising awareness regarding advanced diabetes management solutions. Moreover, technological advancements and several product launches in the field of insulin patch pumps are further augmenting the growth.

Patch pumps are easy to use and more convenient than conventional insulin pumps. Usually, these pumps are connected to a continuous or blood glucose monitoring system. In addition, patch pumps are more affordable than conventional insulin pumps and are rapidly capturing a significant share in the insulin delivery market. Key market players are using novel technologies and offering user-friendly insulin delivery solutions at lower prices. This is expected to increase the frequency of product launches during the forecast period, thus boosting the overall industry growth.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing diabetic population and rising awareness regarding advanced diabetes management solutions. Moreover, technological advancements and several product launches in the field of insulin patch pumps are further augmenting the growth.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8044

Patch pumps are easy to use and more convenient than conventional insulin pumps. Usually, these pumps are connected to a continuous or blood glucose monitoring system. In addition, patch pumps are more affordable than conventional insulin pumps and are rapidly capturing a significant share in the insulin delivery market. Key market players are using novel technologies and offering user-friendly insulin delivery solutions at lower prices. This is expected to increase the frequency of product launches during the forecast period, thus boosting the overall industry growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 53%

  • The reusable insulin patch pump segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 60% and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

  • The market in Asia Pacific is expected to possess 35% market share for insulin patch pumps market in 2022.

  • North America is expected to accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40% in 2022.

  • U.S., Canada, India and China will flourish at a CAGR of 36.5% combined until 2032

“Increasing prevalence of diabetes along with technological advancements for the injection of insulin is shaping the landscape for insulin patch pumps. states a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Profiled in the Insulin Patch Pumps Market Industry Survey

  • By Delivery Mode :

    • Basal

    • Bolus

    • Basal & Bolus

  • By Product Type :

    • Disposable

    • Reusable

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Hospitals

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Private Clinics

    • Online Pharmacies

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia

    • Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8044

Market Competition
Some prominent players in the global insulin patch pumps market include Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corporation, CeQur, Terumo, Tandem Diabetes Care, Medtrum, Debiotech

  • In November 2022, Medtronic plc launched world’s first and only infusion set for insulin pumps. In addition, these insulin pumps double wear time up to seven days.

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, is focusing on investing in research and development for innovating different features in insulin patch pumps. Thus, the integration of artificial intelligence in pumps is expected to commercialize the use of pumps.

Major Insulin patch pumps Service Providers

  • Medtronic plc

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Insulet Corporation

  • CeQur

  • Terumo

  • Tandem Diabetes Care

  • Medtrum

  • Debiotech

  • Twobiens

Comparative View of Insulin Patch Pumps Markets

Attributes

Insulin Storage Devices Market

CAGR (2022-2032)

8%

 

Market Value (2032)

US$ 13.34 Billion

Growth Factor

Rising worldwide prevalence of Type 1 & Type 2 diabetes is creating lucrative opportunities for non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Opportunity

Major market players are emphasizing on production of advanced insulin pumps. This, in turn, is expected to drive the insulin pumps market during the forecast period.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8044

More Valuable Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the insulin patch pumps market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of Application (Body Contouring & Skin Tightening, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Leg Vein Treatment, Vaginal Rejuvenation, Pigmented Lesion & Tattoo Removal, Others), by End Use (Hospital/Surgery Center, Medspa, Traditional Spa, HCP Owned Clinic) & across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Auto Disable Syringes Market - Auto disable syringes are single use syringe designed to block the barrel from depressing again or break the plunger after a single use. These are a type of safety syringes intended to avoid reuse of syringes. Advanced auto disable syringes have additional features such as needle stick prevention involving a sheath or hood which slides over the needle after single use.

Amniocentesis Needle Market - The global amniocentesis needle market is currently valued at US$ 161 million and is estimated to stretch to a revenue of US$ 184.8 million by the end of 2027. Sales of amniocentesis needles are slated to increase at a sluggish 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Needle Coke Market - The global market for needle coke to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% and will reach a valuation of US$ 5.86 billion by the end of 2032 from US$ 4.07 billion in 2022. The United States accounts for 91.4% of the North American market share,

Laparoscopic Needle Holder Robotic Devices Market - Laparoscopy is the minimal-invasive surgery which is carried out by specialized technique to do an incision in skin. In past this surgery were carried out for gynecologic surgery and gall bladder surgery. Various laparoscopic procedures involve the cutting and stitching of internal tissue.

Surgical Suction Pumps Market - Surgical suction pumps are used to dispatch gases and bodily fluids, tissue and surgical fluids during or after the surgery. Surgical suction pumps have a daily application in hospitals. Surgical suction pump is used for wound drainage suction, vacuum-assisted delivery, liposuction, laparoscopy, urology, and endoscopy and arthroscopy procedures.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


