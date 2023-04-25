Reusable Period Panties Market is Likely to Surpass US$ 631.2 Million at a 16.9% CAGR by Year 2033 End | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The reusable period panties market is expected to reach roughly US$ 132.0 Million in 2023. The sales of reusable period panties are expected to record a 16.9% CAGR, hitting US$ 631.2 Million by 2033.

The reusable period panties industry is being driven by several factors:

Increasing awareness about sustainable and eco-friendly menstrual products

Growing concerns over the environmental impact of disposable menstrual products.

The convenience and cost-effectiveness of reusable period panties.

The rise of e-commerce platforms and social media has made it easier for manufacturers to reach consumers and promote their products.

Despite the increasing demand for reusable period panties, there are still some barriers to growth in the industry. The lack of education and awareness among consumers about the benefits of reusable menstrual products. Another restraint is the higher upfront cost of reusable period panties compared to disposable products. This can deter some price-sensitive consumers. In addition, there is still some stigma surrounding menstrual products in certain cultures. This can further make it difficult for companies to market and sell their products.

Talking about trends, companies can leverage social media and influencer marketing to reach a wider audience and build brand awareness. In addition, there is potential for innovation in terms of product design and materials. As manufacturers strive to make reusable period panties even more comfortable, effective, and environmentally friendly.

One of the recent trends in the reusable period panties industry is the increasing availability of customizable period panties. This allows consumers to choose the level of absorbency and coverage that best suits their needs. Another trend is the use of high-tech materials such as bamboo, which offer natural antimicrobial properties and enhanced breathability. Additionally, a growing trend towards inclusivity in terms of size, color, and style options, as manufacturers seek to cater to a wider range of consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Reusable Period Panties Market:

The United States is accounted for a 20.1% share of the reusable period panties industry.

During the projection period, demand for reusable period panties in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR by 2033.

According to FMI, India held more than 36.1% share of the reusable period panties industry in South Asia by 2022.

The brief category has emerged as a leading player in the reusable period panties industry, accounting for 20.7% of the market in 2022.

Sales in the medium-size segment held around 36.1% of the total market share in 2022.

The heavy/super absorbency sector accounted for a significant share of 20.4% in 2022.

Sales in the mass/economic reusable period panties sector are expected to expand at a 17.5% CAGR throughout the projected period.

According to sales channels, the online retailer category is expected to record a 20.7% CAGR until 2033.

How are Players in the Reusable Period Panties Industry Innovating the Manufacturing Process?

Companies are always coming up with new ideas to differentiate themselves in the very competitive market for reusable period panties. High-waist styles, seamless patterns, and historical pants with built-in leak-proof technology are just a few examples. These distinctive qualities are boosting sales and assist businesses in gaining a greater market share.

Companies can expand their reach into new markets such as developing countries or niche markets. Such as plus-size women that have the potential for significant growth. These companies need to adapt their products and marketing strategies to their needs and preferences.

Collaboration and partnerships among industry players can help drive growth and innovation in the reusable period panties market. For example, partnerships between manufacturers and retailers can help increase brand awareness and product availability. Partnerships between manufacturers and influencers can also help drive sales and create buzz around new products.

Global Reusable Period Panties Market by Categories:

By Style Type:

Boy Short

Bikini

Brief

Hipster

Others

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Absorbency Level:

Heavy/Super Absorbency

Medium Absorbency

Light Absorbency

Super Light Absorbency

By Price Range:

Mass/Economic

Mid-Range

Premium

By Sales Channel:

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Recent Advancements in the Reusable Period Panties Industry:

Modibodi and PUMA teamed together to create a line of leak-proof sportswear and period underwear in March 2022.

Thinx, Inc. announced in February 2022 that it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake from Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The company is one of the top suppliers of menstrual hygiene products. Earlier, the company invested in Thinx in 2019 in a small, preliminary amount.

Essity stated the availability of TENA Silhouette from January 2021. It is an absorbent underwear for incontinence and menstruation. The product was first presented in Latin America during the first quarter of 2021. Then it spread to other regions via a select group of shops and online marketplaces.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Reusable Period Panties Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

