U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,062.18
    -17.93 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.00
    -347.77 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,431.51
    -36.49 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.53
    -1.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.84
    +1.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    +56.60 (+3.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +1.02 (+4.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0075 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    -0.1290 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0171 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7210
    -2.3590 (-1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,980.07
    +106.09 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.22
    -3.93 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

REUTERS NEXT: Treasury's Adeyemo says underlying health of U.S. economy 'quite strong'

·1 min read
Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The underlying health of the U.S. economy is quite strong and massive investments being made in manufacturing and infrastructure help bring inflation down over the longer term, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday.

Adeyemo told the Reuters NEXT conference that the price of gasoline had come down from highs seen over the summer, but prices were still too high overall, and the administration was doing everything it could to ease supply chain pressures.

Legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure law, the Inflation Control Act and a law to promote domestic semiconductor production would make long-needed investments in the economy that would help bring inflation under control, he said.

(Reporting by Daniel Burns and Andrea Shalal)

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why You Should Hold on to Nevro (NVRO) Stock Now

    Investors continue to be optimistic about Nevro (NVRO), owing to its strength in the global SCS market.

  • Walmart worker's suit over shooting faces legal obstacles, experts say

    (Reuters) -An employee at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, where a supervisor shot six co-workers dead last week may struggle to prevail in a $50-million lawsuit she filed accusing the retailer of failing to protect its workers, legal experts say. A system meant to help workers get compensated for workplace injuries could make it difficult for the lawsuit to succeed. That is in part because nearly all U.S. states, including Virginia, require employers to buy workers compensation insurance to pay workers for medical expenses and lost wages stemming from workplace injuries.

  • US Inflation Indicator Rises by Less Than Forecast as Spending Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of US consumer prices posted the second-smallest increase this year while spending accelerated, offering hope that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes are cooling inflation without sparking a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Rema

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • EU Closes In on $60 Cap for Russian Oil as Deadline Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union states are coalescing around a plan to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, their latest attempt to clinch an agreement before a Monday deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Rem

  • Fed's Powell: Rate hikes to slow, but adjustment just beginning

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

  • House Approves Imposing Railroad Labor Deal, Paid Sick Leave Measure

    Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. U.S.: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Boeing gets orders for two more tankers from Japan

    A foreign military sale for the Boeing Co. will mean aircraft work in Wichita. Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $398.2 million contract for the production of two more of its KC-46 tankers for Japan. According to a notice of the award from the U.S. Department of Defense, the work is expected to be completed by late June 2025.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims retreat in latest week

    Initial jobless claims fell 16,000 to 225,000 in the week ended November 26, the Labor Department said Thursday.

  • Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations

    Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

  • Biden Proposes Overhaul of US Biofuel Law to Boost EV Makers Like Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old US biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla Inc. and other automakers. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in Ic

  • Wall St slides after manufacturing data, Salesforce tumbles

    Wall Street gave up gains made earlier on Thursday as a contraction in manufacturing activity last month clouded data showing a mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending, while a fall in Salesforce shares dragged the Dow lower. "Yesterday's move was so crazy large, this is probably just some natural profit taking," Rusty Vanneman, chief investment strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions, said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday it was time to slow down coming interest rate hikes, while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment amid high borrowing costs, pushing the S&P 500 index above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Fed’s Bowman: ‘We still have a lot of work to do’

    The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in coming meetings, said Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Thursday.

  • Fed's Bowman: interest rates need to be sufficiently restrictive "for some time"

    "Moderating the pace and the level of rate increases will allow us to more fully assess the effects of our...actions and the effect they are having on economic activity," Bowman said during a financial services event held in New York. Bowman, who has been a proponent of more swift action to curb inflation than some of her rate-setting colleagues, nevertheless said that inflation data over the last month, while showing price pressures slowing slightly, "are still unacceptably high." In the 12 months through October, the PCE price index increased 6.0% after advancing 6.3% in September.

  • 3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

    Each year, Social Security tends to undergo changes. Whether you're on Social Security now or years away from being eligible for benefits, it's important to know about these big changes that are set to take place in 2023. Right now, the average senior on Social Security gets a monthly benefit worth $1,681.

  • U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

    U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support, continues to show resilience. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined last week, almost unwinding the prior week's jump, which had lifted claims to a three-month high.

  • Worker pleads guilty in election equipment tampering case

    A former elections manager who prosecutors say assisted in a security breach of voting equipment in a Colorado county pleaded guilty on Wednesday under a plea agreement that requires her to testify against her former boss. Sandra Brown is one of two employees accused of helping Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allow a copy of a hard drive to be made during an update of election equipment last year in search of proof of the false conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump. Brown, 45, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor, but will not be sentenced until right after she testifies at Peters' trial next year so her performance on the witness stand can be considered.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.