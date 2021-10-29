U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.75
    -14.67 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,699.96
    -30.52 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,372.36
    -75.75 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.58
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.68
    -1.13 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.90
    -27.70 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.32 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0084 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0070 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    -0.0066 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9340
    +0.3620 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,104.30
    -312.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.80
    -10.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.00
    -26.47 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rainbow PUSH convene the 22nd Global Automotive Summit

·2 min read

DETROIT, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry will gather in Detroit from November 9th to 10th this year to host the 22nd Rainbow PUSH Annual Global Automotive Summit at the Motor City Casino Hotel and Convention Center, which is an initiative of the Citizenship Education Fund. This year's Summit will attract over 400 automotive executives, entrepreneurs, suppliers, dealers, manufacturers, consumers, government, and elected officials

This year's theme, "Expanding the Minority Opportunities During Electrification," will address potential disparity gaps in the EV supply chain for African American and other minority suppliers, dealers and professionals.

The purpose of the Summit is to facilitate a poignant discussion with the OEMs and minority companies, while focusing on an inclusive strategy. Rainbow PUSH Automotive Project has been at the forefront in solidifying the addition of diverse dealerships throughout the country. In addition, Rainbow PUSH is also responsible for the emergence of several African American advertising agencies of record in the automotive field and has made significant gains in the C suite.

"Rainbow PUSH has worked with automakers to meet advertising, marketing, dealerships, personnel and supplier goals," said Reverend Jackson, founder and president, Rainbow PUSH Coalition. "We have accomplished so much together, but the best is yet to come, as we push each other to higher goals." Rainbow PUSH will also announce the results of its Automotive Diversity Scorecard, which will be released during the summit.

The agenda will feature robust discussions of industries' experts: Vice Presidents of Global Purchasing, Jonathan Jennings - VP, Global Commodity Purchasing and Supplier Technical Assistance, Ford Motor Company; Mark Willoughby - Procurement Business Unit Lead, North America Auto Development Center, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America and Robert Young - Group Vice President of Purchasing Supplier Development, Toyota Motor North America.

Other highlights and confirmed guest speakers: Dr. Benjamin Chavis - President & CEO, NNPA; Damon Lester, President, NAMAD; Maya K. Watson, JD, LLM – Loyola University Chicago Law Health Justice Project; Telva McGruder - Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, General Motors; Quincy Stephens - Head of Diversity and Talent, Volkswagen of America; Alison Nelson - Director DEI Strategies & Governance, Ford Motor Company; Marissa Hunter, Vice President of Marketing, Stellantis North America; Tarshena Armstrong Director of Diversity Marketing & Development, General Motors and others.

The community will celebrate Rev. Jackson's 80th birthday on November 9th 6:00 p.m. during a reception at Motor City Conference and Hotel Center.

About Rainbow PUSH: The Rainbow PUSH automotive project encourages and engenders the full and equitable participation of minorities in the development and well-being of the global automotive industry. By creating meaningful awareness, promoting functional partnerships and healthy cooperation, the automotive project enables minorities to fully participate in employment, procurement, marketing, advertising, dealer development, and board membership opportunities in the industry.

For more information, please visit http://automotiveproject.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rev-jesse-jackson-and-rainbow-push-convene-the-22nd-global-automotive-summit-301411825.html

SOURCE Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    Ford and BMW led another funding round of $130 million in 2021, while SK Innovation of South Korea has announced it is investing $30 million.

  • Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor - Bloomberg News

    Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming the brand's second largest shareholder.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • Exxon tells locked-out Texas refinery workers non-union employees get higher pay

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sent a message to hundreds of union workers locked out of their jobs at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery saying that pay is greater at non-union sites. The message comes about two weeks before the 585 locked-out workers begin voting on removing United Steelworkers (USW) union Local 13-243 from the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. An official with the United Steelworkers union 13-243 had no immediate comment about the company message.

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • Coal in Freefall in China as Government Steps Up Price War

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal futures extended a dramatic decline as China’s government said there’s further room for prices to fall, ratcheting up interventions in the market aimed at easing an energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityProduction costs for coal miners ar

  • Ex-Wells Fargo Adviser Arrested in New Jersey on Client-Fraud Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. investment adviser stole nearly $3 million from clients and used the money for personal expenses and to buy gold coins, federal prosecutors said.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityKenneth A. Welsh, 41, was arrested at his home

  • Chevron Swings to a Profit on Higher Oil Prices. The Stock Is Rising.

    Chevron posts adjusted earnings in the third quarter of $2.96 a share, well above analysts' forecasts of $2.20.

  • Texas firm creating 100-plus jobs in Dayton via CareSource partnership

    Hoards of new jobs are coming to downtown Dayton. Through its partnership with CareSource, Exela Technologies Inc. is creating 100 local jobs at a new Dayton office, with the potential for hundreds more. Irving, Texas-based Exela Technologies is a global business process automation leader.

  • Denver-based natural gas company gambling higher prices here to stay

    The company is using the recovery of the fuel and energy markets to reduce its debt by dropping all hedges against the risk of losses.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Mom banned as Orange elementary school volunteer after anonymous letter reveals OnlyFans page

    As a volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary where her two children attend school, Victoria Triece has spent hours helping organize class parties and assist in lab assignments in her older son’s classroom, something she said she wanted to do ever since she became a mom. “I always wanted to be involved in that aspect of life,” Triece said. “My mother did it for me and having her there was the best ...

  • Denison Announces Completion of Highly Successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the initial results of a highly successful In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program ("2021 ISR Field Test") completed within the commercial-scale ISR test pattern installed in the Phase 1 area of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF Version

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Facebook’s New Name Draws Critics, But at Least It’s Not Tronc

    (Bloomberg) -- The company that runs the world’s largest and most controversial social network has a new name. The reactions ranged from “like” to “angry emoji face.”Most Read from BloombergA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityOn Thursday, Facebook Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ma

  • Western Digital Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Western Digital stock fell sharply in late trading Thursday after the disk-drive and flash memory chip company provided disappointing profit guidance for its fiscal second-quarter ending in December.

  • International Paper Co. has spun off its paper segment. Here's how it expects to profit from the move.

    “Streamlining and simplifying is all about agility and effectiveness," said CEO Mark Sutton, on an earnings call. "The organization is being designed to support a packaging-focused company with a more focused footprint."

  • COP26 aims to banish coal. Asia is building hundreds of power plants to burn it

    On the coastline near India's southern tip, workers toil on a pier carrying a conveyor belt that cuts a mile into the Indian Ocean where the azure waters are deep enough for ships to berth and unload huge cargoes of coal. The belt will carry millions of tonnes of coal each year to a giant power plant several kilometres inland that will burn the fuel for at least 30 years to generate power for the more than 70 million people that live in India's Tamil Nadu state. The Udangudi plant is one of nearly 200 coal-fired power stations under construction in Asia, including 95 in China, 28 in India and 23 in Indonesia, according to data from U.S. nonprofit Global Energy Monitor (GEM).