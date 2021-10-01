U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.01
    +49.47 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.28
    +503.36 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.33
    +92.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.13
    +38.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.76
    +0.73 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.51 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0520 (-3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    +0.0084 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.2500 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,700.50
    +4,305.56 (+9.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.15
    +97.07 (+8.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Revalize Announces Appointment of Delivery Team Leaders

·3 min read

The company welcomes five new executives to support rapid portfolio growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in sector-specific revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors and their specifiers, has recruited four new leaders to its delivery team.

These new hires will support the company in its accelerated growth, following the recent acquisition of four companies to its solution portfolio: Attainia Holdings, Inc.; BCA Technologies, Inc.; LeadMethod, Inc.; and MicroD, LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Revalize)
(PRNewsfoto/Revalize)

"The new additions to our executive team bring tremendous expertise from many facets of the tech sector," said Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "Their leadership will transform our delivery capabilities to benefit our global installed base of over 9,000 customers and enhance the experience of new customers that join us. Francisco and his team will drive increased engineering throughput for our products, reduced time to value and technical expertise for our customer deployments, and world-class uptime, availability and security for our platform."

The delivery team's leadership includes:

Francisco Romero, Chief Delivery Officer: Romero comes to Revalize from StackPath, where he served as Chief Operation Officer since 2018. With a 15-year career in technology, his expertise lies in leveraging analytics and operational excellence to drive best in class results. In his new role as Chief Delivery Officer, Romero will lead a team focused on product development, deployment and integration support, client services and systems and infrastructure management.

Jason Boys, Vice President of Professional Services: Boys has an extensive career in the technology field spanning 20 years. Prior to taking his new role with Revalize, he served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem at IBM. In his new position as Vice President of Professional Services, he will lead the team dedicated to enabling customers to efficiently implement and maximize value from Revalize's industry-leading software solutions.

Laura Farron, Director of Strategic Programs: Farron has worked in the tech sector for nearly a decade, with a focus on customer engagement. Most recently, she was the Director of Customer Experience for LeadMethod, a software company focused on channel partner engagement and sales enablement. Her responsibilities include driving strategic projects across the organization, enhancing internal operations through analytics and discipline, and supporting integrations to drive long-term business value.

Joe Johnson, Vice President of Cloud Operations: Johnson will lead the charge in developing the global hosting strategy for Revalize's products and services as the new Vice President of Cloud Operations. With close to two decades in the technology field, his previous experience includes serving as Director of IT for Call One, where he managed the corporate digital migration process and introduced a fully integrated customer, agent and employee portal for service management.

Learn more about Revalize and its products, as well as employment opportunities in Jacksonville and beyond, at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About Revalize
Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

Media Contact:
Ashley Williams
Wingard
ashley@wearewingard.com
+1-904-707-0475

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revalize-announces-appointment-of-delivery-team-leaders-301389978.html

SOURCE Revalize

Recommended Stories

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • Moderna, BioNTech, Pfizer Fall on Merck Covid-19 Pill News

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Dilution is Not Worth The Risk

    Although summertime is generally seen as a calmer period of the stock market, those rules do not apply in the high-growth small-cap universe. During the last quarter, Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATER) price went as low as US$3.04 and as high as US$19.10. Yet, short interest remains elevated. This article will look at the latest developments, as well as examine the state of the balance sheet.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.

  • Why this billionaire investor is all in on one electric vehicle maker

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with investing pioneer Alec Gores of The Group about his latest playing on the future of the automobile.