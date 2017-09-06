With a Revamped Leaf, Nissan Looks to Regain Its Electric Edge

At glitzy, near-simultaneous ceremonies in Tokyo and Las Vegas, Nissan just dramatically pulled the wraps off its 2018 Leaf. The global unveil was live streamed from Japan on a huge screen, before Nissan showed off red, white, and blue models, in the flesh, on stage in Las Vegas.

Since its 2011 introduction, the Leaf has reigned as the world's best-selling fully-electric car, but new rivals like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 threaten to swipe its throne. Nissan hopes this revamped model, with a mainstream makeover, some semi-autonomous capability, 150 miles of range, and a starting price under $30,000 (before the $7,500 federal tax credit) will put it back on top.

View photos Nissan More

Fully electric vehicles may account for less than one percent of new car sales in the US, but competition for the steadily growing market is getting increasingly fierce, with each new vehicle launch stepping up the benchmark for range, price, tech, or all three. Chevrolet delivers a remarkable 238 miles of range with the $37,500 Bolt EV. Tesla has taken enough pre-orders for the similarly priced Model 3 to cover an entire year of production. Volkswagen is giving the e-Golf a bigger battery, and Hyundai’s releasing an all-electric Ioniq, vastly increasing the choice for exciting, affordable, electrics.

Electric Ride

Tesla Day

I Drove a Tesla Model 3. Here’s What You Need to Know

The company delivered the first 30 of its new "affordable" car on Friday.

Read More