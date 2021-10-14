U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.20
    +73.40 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,910.85
    +533.04 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,820.28
    +248.64 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.61
    +31.64 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.96 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.43 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6710
    +0.4240 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,925.16
    +862.80 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,389.13
    +13.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Revance Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/rvnc.

What is this all about?

On October 12, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted Form 483 to its website citing issues found during the inspection of a Revance Therapeutics, Inc. facility in July 2021. The FDA noted a working cell bank as a cause of rejected GMP lots of a product, discrepancies between the manufacturing process compared to that proposed for licensure, and said the Company’s quality unit “lacks the responsibility and authority for the control, review, and approval of outsourced activities…”.

On this news, shares of Revance Therapeutics fell over 25% in intraday trading on October 12, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Revance Therapeutics, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Affirm's Users Are Falling Behind on Payments

    Customers' credit scores for the "buy now, pay later" specialist are starting to slip as well.

  • Why EV Charging Stocks Could Fall Further

    Electric vehicle charging stocks were among the hottest on the market in 2020, but that's changed in 2021. Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) are down sharply over the last six months, and show no sign of turning around. There are reasons to be excited about electric vehicle charging as a growth business, but there are also challenges ahead.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.