Revature expands international footprint, launches operations in the United Kingdom

Revature
·4 min read
Revature
Revature

Through its hire-train-deploy programme, Revature will create a pathway for aspiring talent to future-proof careers in tech

LONDON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature, a leading tech talent enablement organisation, today announced that it has launched operations in the United Kingdom. With over 15 years of success in the United States, Revature will leverage its proprietary talent development programme to train a diverse pool of qualified candidates in high-demand technology disciplines, providing a pathway to future-proof careers in technology and developing talent pipelines for organisations across the UK.

There were over two million UK job vacancies in tech last year, more than any other labour area, despite a strong financial incentive to join the tech workforce. Tech Nation reported that tech salaries are nearly 80% higher, on average, than salaries for non-tech jobs in the UK. A leading factor in these tech job vacancies is that nearly 12 million workers lacked the essential digital skills to fill those positions. Revature seeks to address this opportunity gap by training candidates and connecting them with in-demand jobs in tech that power the digital economy.

“We are here to make an impact,” said Tom Barron, Head of Revature Europe. “We have a proven approach to building pathways for aspiring tech talent into high-paying jobs at top companies. Our track record gives us the confidence and motivation to expand our footprint and bring these potentially life-changing opportunities – those that provide better long-term financial security – to candidates across the UK.”

Through its proven hire-train-deploy model, Revature UK will identify candidates with the attitude and aptitude to succeed in tech, pay them to undergo its proprietary 10–12-week training programme, and then place these associates in tech positions at top employers across the UK. The first pathway will support university graduates, both in STEM and non-technical degrees. Next year, Revature UK plans to establish a non-graduate pathway to connect untapped talent that currently exists amongst A-level and T-level candidates with in-demand positions across the UK market.

Barron, who is leading Revature’s expansion in the UK, added, “We will provide our associates with strong salaries during placement, offer ongoing pastoral care and development support, and enable conversion to permanent positions with our client organisations within 12–18 months. We also will not impose any commitment bonds or early exit fees in the UK. Our success is dependent on our associates’ success, which in turn drives our clients’ satisfaction. It is a no-brainer for us to provide this enhanced offering.”

In the United States, Revature has trained and deployed over 10,000 candidates for clients across a range of industries including enterprise, consulting, government, and systems integrators. Revature is an authorised training partner for Salesforce, Pega, ServiceNow, OutSystems, UiPath, and Appian, and provides proprietary training in Java, data engineering, and many other tech stacks. Revature is a premier partner of choice for individuals looking to start their careers in technology, as well as for organisations looking for high quality, bespoke training capabilities designed to fit their needs.

“We’re proud to have been the first company in the U.S. to provide organisations with tech talent enablement that can benefit any enterprise,” said Ashwin Bharath, CEO, Revature. “We help candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds reach their potential as technology professionals, empowering the next generation of innovation in technology. We are proud to be launching in the UK and providing these same opportunities to individuals and organisations across this region.”

For candidates interested in pursuing a career in technology, visit https://revature.com/uk/ to learn more about Revature’s paid training and placement programme or apply here.

For organisations interested in developing a diverse pipeline of scalable, job-ready, emerging tech talent – customised to your business needs – contact Revature UK to learn more: enquiries-uk@revature.com.

About Revature:
Revature is a leading talent enablement organisation and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organisations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in the United States & Canada in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout these regions.

Revature UK’s mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds and help them reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature programme work on innovative, challenging, and rewarding software development projects with our clients before being able to convert permanently and continue their rewarding technology career.

Learn more at https://revature.com/uk/ and follow Revature UK on LinkedIn.

Contact Information
Emily Brown
REQ on behalf of Revature
ebrown@req.co



