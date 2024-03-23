Revealed: Britain’s biggest Isa

Britain's Biggest Isa

Britain’s most successful Isa investors have built pots of more than £11m each, it has been revealed.

The 25 biggest Isa savers have amassed an average fortune of £11.6m meaning that the largest Isas are likely to hold even more, a Freedom of Information request from wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin revealed.

Analysts said the returns required to grow an account to this size would have to be achieved through a stocks and shares Isa, rather than through cash Isas.

Investors would have needed to achieve an annualised return of more than 18pc over the 34 years to 2020-2021. Maximum contributions over the timeframe would be just £310,760, considering the annual allowances since the schemes began.

The size of the Isas means that the accounts are bigger than the largest pension pots, which hold up to £11m according to data from the Office of National Statistics.

Rob Burgeman, of RBC Brewin Dolphin said: “Not many people will be able to build a £1m Isa pot – and fewer still will make it to £11.6m.

“However, even if you’re not a high earner, it’s not impossible to think you might reach a million across Isas and pensions one day, especially when you factor in tax relief and employer’s contributions to your pension.

“Money saved regularly into tax wrappers over long periods can produce impressive results, thanks to the mathematical phenomenon of compounding, or interest on your interest.”

Lord Lee of Trafford was the first publicly declared Isa millionaire, announcing that he had reached the milestone in 2003, after making contributions of £126,200 over 16 years and achieving annualised returns of 21pc.

The life peer told The Telegraph that his Isa pots had “advanced significantly” but that “the last couple of years have not been easy”.

Lord Lee said: “I believe that Isas are the most attractive tax-free wrapper in the Western world. Many overseas friends of mine are envious of the Isa that we have, and the various taxation benefits that are attached to it.”

The stock picker, who has 60 years of experience, said he prefers to invest in companies which pay dividends and then reinvest.

“One of the key factors in the growth amount has been the reinvestment of dividends and the compounding of it. I have reinvested virtually all of my dividends over the years, certainly total reinvestment in the early years.”

He said: “At the present time, I have in my Isa large holdings in M&G, Legal and General, and smaller holdings in Aviva, which currently generate very attractive dividend yields.”

Sarah Coles, of online investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the Isa investors with pots that size were likely to be stock picking, and that many ordinary savers would not achieve the same returns or be comfortable with the risk they would need to take.

She said: “It’s worth bearing in mind that achieving this level of success is notoriously difficult. Retail investors who take significant risks will, on average, see their overall investment returns suffer, because they’re dragged down by those risks that don’t pay off.

“What we’re not seeing in these figures are those who invested just as much, took big risks, were less lucky, and as a result have less impressive Isa values.”

Kirsty Stone, of the Private Office, said that it was likely that some of the investors had benefited from the Isa inheritance rules, which were introduced from 2018.

If a saver’s spouse dies, they can increase their tax-free allowance for that year to include the amount that their partner had held in Isas.

She said: “It is called an additional permitted subscription. It basically means that, say your spouse had £200,000 in an Isa when they died, you get to have a £200,000 extra Isa allowance to fund. In reality, it means that people just transfer their spouse’s Isa to theirs.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if these numbers are based on two people inheriting an allowance from their spouse,” Ms Stone said.

It comes after the number of Isa millionaires nearly tripled in the course of just a year. As of April 2021, HMRC data shows that 4,070 had £1m or more stowed away in the tax-free wrapper, compared to 1,480 the year before.

A saver putting £20,000 in an Isa annually could expect to reach millionaire status after 25 years, if they achieved a return of 5pc.

Individual Savings Accounts (Isas) were introduced in 1999 to replace Personal Equity Plans (Peps), which had been introduced by then chancellor Nigel Lawson with an annual allowance of £2,400.

Savers now get an annual tax-free allowance of £20,000, which from April they will be able to split across multiple Isas of each type each year, following rule changes laid out in the Autumn Statement in 2023.

The annual allowance was last changed in 2017. If the Isa allowance had increased with inflation, it would be worth more than £25,000, according to the Bank of England’s inflation calculator.

The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered a boon for those who max out their Isa allowances each year when he announced an additional £5,000 allowance for a new “UK Isa”, which must be invested in UK assets.

But experts have since poured scorn on the scheme, which is unlikely to be delivered before the beginning of the next tax year. Others have pointed out that it is difficult to define what a “UK asset” is.

Lord Lee said: “It’s a bit of a damp squib. It will be administratively complicated, because it looks as if you will have to run two Isas.”

Chief executive of broker AJ Bell, Michael Summersgill, said at the time of the announcement that only a tiny number of savers max out their allowances each year.

Mr Summersgill said: “For most people, the UK Isa only adds an unwelcome complexity. Rather than complicating Isas, the Government should be making it easier for people to invest by simplifying the Isa landscape.”

