Revealed: Britain’s worst banks for fraud

Revolut is the most complained-about bank for fraud disputes, new data has revealed.

Customers lodged 3,048 complaints with the Financial Ombudsman Service (FoS) between April and December 2023 after losing money to third party fraudsters – more than any other lender in this period.

Of these, 1,414 were made by victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud, where a scammer tricks someone into transferring money out of their bank account. This was also a higher number of complaints than the FOS received about other banks.

Most scam victims who complain about their bank do so because they are unhappy they have not been fully compensated, the FOS said.

The data shows that Revolut had seen a huge leap in customers complaining about fraud since 2022-23, when 1,947 went to the adjudicator with a scam complaint.

In 2022-23, the latest full year for which data is available, Barclays topped the list – with 2,796 scam victims taking their dispute to the FOS because they were unhappy with the bank’s resolution. It was followed by Santander (2,369), HSBC (2,111), Revolut (1,947) and Lloyds (1,915).

The data obtained by The Telegraph did not specify how often the adjudicator found in the customer’s favour or the bank’s.

This comes after The Telegraph revealed that 1,000 fraud victims have been left out of pocket for months because Revolut is pushing back on the FOS’ recommendations to refund them in some cases.

Challenger bank Monzo was also among the most complained-about banks for April to December 2023. In this period, the FOS received 1,715 complaints from Monzo customers who fell victim to scams – up 500 on the number lodged for the whole of 2022 to 2023.

Revolut and Monzo were among the most complained-about banks for fraud despite being smaller players in the banking sector in terms of their customer base.

While Revolut and Monzo have eight and nine million customers respectively, Santander and HSBC each have 14 million while Barclays has 20 million.

The FOS said it is currently receiving 500 fraud complaints every week across all lenders. The rise in scams is one reason it now anticipates receiving a total 210,000 new cases in 2024-25, up from a previous estimate of 181,000.

Banks have long been criticised for dragging their feet on fully compensating scam victims.

New rules coming into effect in October will make it mandatory for banks to reimburse victims of APP fraud except in certain conditions.

A spokesman for Revolut said: “Each potential fraud case concerning a Revolut customer is carefully investigated and assessed independently of other cases. We also revisit liability considerations as a result of complaints wherever any errors are identified during the complaints review.

“Revolut takes fraud and the industry-wide risk of customers being coerced by organised criminals, incredibly seriously. We have robust protections in place for our millions of customers and analyse over half a billion transactions a month. Our security features include AI models, over 4,000 trained anti-financial crime professionals as well as experienced data scientists. In 2023, we prevented over £475m of potential fraud against our customers.”

A Barclays spokesman said: “The protection of our customers’ funds and data is of the utmost importance, and we have the third highest reimbursement rate for APP fraud across all banks and payment service providers in the UK.

“We do not want customers to have cause to complain and we remain focused on addressing the root cause of complaints, as well as reducing the number of complaints we receive.”

A Monzo spokesman said the ombudsman has supported more than three quarters of the decisions Monzo made.

“We take all customer feedback and complaints incredibly seriously – including when they are made to the FOS – and in relation to the cases assessed in this time period, the ombudsman has supported more than three quarters of the decisions Monzo made,” a statement said.

“The increase in these reports reflects an industry-wide growth in fraud and the fact Monzo’s customer base grew by more than 2m people last year and it now serves more than 9m customers.”

A spokesman for HSBC said: “We remain dedicated to protecting our customers’ money from fraud and scams. While we have expert teams working around the clock to identify transactions that may relate to fraud or scams among the many millions that we process each day, consumers also have a role to play in protecting themselves. Where we are notified of a scam each case is looked at independently, and should a customer disagree with an outcome, they have a right to have that independently reviewed by FOS.”

Santander said it refunds customers where appropriate. A spokesman said: “Santander has sophisticated fraud detection and prevention measures in place to protect customers from falling victim to fraud, including blocking suspicious payments, asking customers for the purpose of the payment to provide specific scam warnings, and confirming transactions are legitimate before authorising payments.

“When a customer does fall victim to fraud, Santander supports them in understanding what happened as well as attempting to recover lost funds, including refunding customers where appropriate.

“Customers should always think carefully before sending any money and can find more information on how to spot scams on the Santander website.”

A Lloyds spokesman said: “We understand that fraud has a deep emotional and financial impact on victims and we refund customers in the majority of cases.

“In the small proportion of cases where we receive a complaint, we carefully review the individual circumstances to reach a good outcome. We have millions of current account customers, which means only a tiny percentage refer a fraud case to the Ombudsman and we’ll always listen to the concerns raised in these instances.”

