Revealed: the winners and losers of Jeremy Hunt's Budget

After weeks of fevered speculation about what he will say, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, presents his 2024 Budget today. As we do every year, here we identify the Budget winners and losers. This article will be updated as the speech progresses.

Winners

Drinkers

The Chancellor has frozen alcohol duty until Feb 1 2025. The Treasury said on X it was “cutting costs for breweries, distilleries, restaurants, nightclubs, pubs and bars”.

Drivers

The freeze in fuel duty has been extended for a further year as the Government is extending the temporary 5p cut in fuel duty rates. The Treasury said it was “supporting motorists across the country ... saving an average of £250 per car since the cut was introduced in 2022”. The Chancellor said the decision, alongside the freeze in alcohol duty, also helped the fight against inflation.

Small businesses

The threshold for VAT registration will rise from £85,000 to £90,000 from April 1. “We should reward smaller businesses who make a big impact on our society and employ millions of people,” the Treasury said.

Faye Church of Investec Wealth & Investment said: “Any increase is a good increase. However, if the threshold had risen with inflation from 2018 it would be £108,048 today.”

Robert Marchant of Crowe UK, an accountancy firm, said: “Tax Policy Associates [a think tank] had previously calculated that 26,000 small businesses were deliberately restricting growth to remain beneath the registration threshold. This modest increase will therefore help some organisations to grow but it remains to be seen whether the change will go far enough.”

The Recovery Loan Scheme is being extended and renamed as the Growth Guarantee Scheme, “helping 11,000 SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] to access the funding they need” in the Treasury’s words.

Private investors

A new “British Isa” will allow a further £5,000 a year to be invested in British companies, in addition to the existing allowance. Mr Hunt also said a sale of sales in NatWest would go ahead, while NS&I will offer a new British savings bond.

But Brian Byrnes of Moneybox, a finance app, said: “With a very small minority of investors currently able to max out the current £20,000 tax-free limit, the additional £5,000 allowance will likely solely benefit a small group of wealthier investors who are able to take advantage of it.”

Those who sell property

The capital gains tax rate will fall for those who sell a property other than their main residence.

Workers

As the Budget grew nearer it became more and more certain that the Chancellor would cut employees’ National Insurance contributions, probably by 2p in the pound – a reduction of a fifth on the current rate of 10pc. This would be considerably cheaper than the equivalent cut in the basic rate of income tax.

Savers who have Lifetime Isas

There has been speculation that Mr Hunt will scrap rules that penalise those who withdraw money from Lisas other than for the prescribed purposes of buying a home or funding retirement. Under the rumoured changes, the withdrawal penalty would be reduced so that only the government bonus would be forfeited, not the saver’s own money.

Overseas tourists

The “tourist tax”, or the abolition of VAT refunds on purchases made in the UK by foreign visitors, is seen as a likely candidate for the Budget axe. Critics say the tax encourages international tourists to avoid Britain.

Losers

Vapers

The Chancellor is introducing a new tax on the liquids in e-cigarettes from 2026 and increasing taxes on smoking so that vaping remains cheaper. A consultation will consider the details.

Airbnb hosts and holiday home owners

Mr Hunt is scrapping tax perks for owners of holiday lets such as Airbnb homes by abolishing furnished lettings relief. Critics say the plans could cost landlords £300m. Multiple dwellings relief will also be abolished.

Pensioners and others whose income is unearned

While a cut in income tax would benefit anyone whose income exceeds the tax-free personal allowance, the expected cut in NI will apply only to income earned by employees. Those who depend on “unearned” income such as pensions or dividends will not be better off. At present we don’t know what changes, if any, are planned for NI contributions made by the self-employed.

Wealthy families

Mr Hunt is expected to ignore widespread calls for the abolition of inheritance tax, or at least a reduction in the current rate of 40pc or the introduction of more generous allowances.

Business class passengers

Higher rates of air passenger duty on business class tickets are rumoured to be among Mr Hunt’s planned measures to be announced in the Budget.

Uber users

Mr Hunt may impose VAT on the full price of a ride with Uber, Bolt or similar “ride hailing” services. Currently, the tax is charged only on the difference between the charge to the passenger and the amount paid to the driver. The change would result in a rise in the amount paid by the passenger of about 15pc, according to Blick Rothenberg, a tax and advisory firm.