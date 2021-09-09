U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

Reveel's CEO to Present Recommendations and Insights for Negotiating 2022 Shipping Contracts at PARCEL Forum '21

Josh Dunham is also one of the four experts on the conference's Transportation Knowledge Team that will present the closing session at the conference

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel today announced that its CEO and co-founder Josh Dunham will provide attendees with information on how they can best negotiate 2022 shipping contracts in a session at the PARCEL Forum '21 . Dunham is also one of four experts on a panel that will present the closing general session at the event – an interactive Q&A with attendees.

"As we monitor the impact of increasing COVID case numbers, plan for general rate increases and prepare for a holiday shipping rush that will strain carriers' networks, it's never been more important for shippers to attain the facts, data and actionable insights they need to make strategic decisions," said Dunham. "This is particularly true as organizations in many industries, including retail and e-commerce, prepare to negotiate their 2022 shipping contracts with the nation's largest carriers."

Held September 14-16, 2021 at the Gaylord National Resort on the banks of the Potomac River, PARCEL Forum is an essential learning event for shipping professionals that serve organizations in the e-commerce and business-to-business sectors. This year's conference will also host the fall meetings of both the Package Shippers Association and the International Mailers Advisory Group.

Dunham's sessions at the conference include:

  • How to Negotiate 2022 Contracts – Thursday, September 16 from 9:40 – 10:20 a.m.
    Dunham will share insights attendees can use in their upcoming contract negotiations with carriers. Some of the themes he will cover and provide actionable insights on include understanding the carriers' current mindset and situation, what is flexible and what is not, where to focus negotiation efforts, what's best negotiated for the year to come and how to ensure success in a changing landscape for carriers.

  • Ask Them Anything You Want: An Interactive Q&A with the Transportation Knowledge Team – Thursday, September 16 from 2:00 – 2:40 p.m.
    The closing session will offer attendees a unique chance to pose questions to the conference's transportation experts and exchange ideas before returning to their organizations and implementing lessons learned at the forum. The panel will be moderated by Brian Coller, manager of parcel freight at Medline Industries. Panelists with Dunham will include Brian Byrd, executive vice president of operations at TransImpact and David Sullivan, vice president of professional services at Shipware.

Co-founded by Dunham with Chad Beville in 2006, Reveel advocates for transparency within the parcel industry and empowers many of the world's most successful organizations with the shipping intelligence they need to be more profitable and effective. The company's Shipping Intelligence Platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based analytics, contract analysis and negotiation solution, uses advanced data science to recommend actions in real-time that shippers can use to lower costs, alerts them of important events like expirations, and establishes the industry's first performance benchmark – the Reveel Peer Index or RPI – that shippers can use to compare their organizations and effectiveness with peers.

Reveel guarantees that any shippers who use its platform will save at least 3 percent in their shipping organizations and as much as 29 percent depending on the solution tier they select. These include the free Essential tier, the Professional tier and the Enterprise tier.

Some of the many capabilities delivered by the Shipping Intelligence Platform include the RPI, agreement comparison capabilities, agreement monitoring, and actionable insights shippers can act on right now based on their specific contracts, shipping patterns and numerous other variables. Notably, Reveel lets shippers – even those who use the free Essential tier – to keep 100 percent of the audit credits uncovered through the platform. Visit ReveelGroup.com for more information.

Attendees at the PARCEL Forum '21 are also invited to visit the Reveel in the exhibit area at booth #410.

About Reveel
Reveel is the leading Shipping Intelligence Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. With over 15 years of parcel agreement management expertise and $200M+ in savings for our clients, we provide actionable insights to make smarter business decisions and give you peace of mind. Leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI and improve your competitive advantage. For more information, visit our website here, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:
Ken Phillips
Guyer Group for Reveel
E: reveel@guyergroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reveels-ceo-to-present-recommendations-and-insights-for-negotiating-2022-shipping-contracts-at-parcel-forum-21-301372302.html

SOURCE Reveel

