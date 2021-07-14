U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,363.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,794.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.00
    +18.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.60
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    +0.0520 (+3.82%)
     

  • Vix

    17.12
    +0.95 (+5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5210
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,472.47
    -685.03 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    781.01
    -27.72 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,673.43
    -44.81 (-0.16%)
     

Revel turns to software to keep its e-moped fleet powered without straining NYC’s grid

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Revel is turning to an app that gamifies energy use to keep its fleet of more than 3,000 electric mopeds charged without putting a strain on New York City's power grid.

Electricity is the key ingredient for the Brooklyn-based startup, which has more recently expanded beyond shared electric mopeds and into e-bike subscriptions, fast-charging infrastructure and even an all EV ride-hailing service. It's not just about accessing power; managing when that power is tapped will be essential for Revel to keep its operational costs as low as possible.

That's where Logical Buildings comes in. The software company has developed GridRewards, an app that helps customers lower their monthly energy consumption and earn cash rewards in the process. The app's "virtual power plant" software will help Revel dynamically adjust the charging schedule of its fleet to support NYC's electrical grid resilience, according to a statement from the companies.

“As we continue to expand our electric mobility products, we plan to be an asset to the grid rather than a liability,” said Paul Suhey, Revel COO & co-founder, in a statement. “Our EV infrastructure and charging operations can play a major role in helping NYC transition to a cleaner electric grid.”

EV adoption and shared micromobility services are on the rise, so many industry players are finding ways to transfer energy between batteries and the grid. EV battery swapping company Ample says its swapping stations can be used to generate backup power in case of an emergency, and even Ford's new pickup truck, the F-150 Lighting, can power your home in the event of an outage.

EV battery swapping startup Ample charges up operations in Japan, NYC

In Revel's case, the company hopes to provide services to the grid like "demand response" operations, where charging stations shed a load when needed in order to provide immediate relief to the grid, something the company just did in NYC. During the heat wave of the week of June 28, the mobility company adjusted its fleet charging schedule to avoid peak demand times.

Revel says avoiding peak demand times also helps to create a cleaner grid because when energy is in high demand, the sources of power generation emit twice as much carbon dioxide per unit of electricity and 20 times as much nitrogen oxides.

Revel also owns a fleet of Teslas for an all-EV ridehailing service that has had to halt its services due to a cap placed on new for-hire vehicles in the city. But at present, the company will only be implementing this technology with its e-mopeds.

“As transportation electrifies, it is imperative that electric mobility companies schedule their charging operations to promote grid resiliency,” said David Klatt, Logical Buildings' VP of operations, in a statement. “Revel is taking necessary steps to ensure it is a leader in intelligent charging operations, paving the way for the smooth electrification and decarbonization of NYC.”

Revel’s Frank Reig shares how he built his business and what he’s planning

Recommended Stories

  • The Sun Is Shining on First Solar

    Monday night during his Mad Money program host Jim Cramer dove into solar plays for his loyal viewers. Cramer offered up his list of the best ways to invest in the sector. First on Cramer's list was First Solar , which has avoided tariffs by making it's proprietary panels right here in the U.S. With the company's 2021 production sold out, along with most of its 2022 production as well, Cramer said First Solar is a buy, even trading at 21 times earnings.

  • Cummins begins proof-of-concept testing of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine

    Shares of Cummins Inc. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the powertrains and auto components company said it has began testing a hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine. The company said it will evaluate the engine, after the proof-of-concept testing is complete, for on- and off-highway applications. "The hydrogen engine program can potentially expand the technology options available to achieve a more sustainable transport sector, complementing our capabilities in hydrogen fue

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Down Today

    A peer's growth is accelerating, and that has Plug Power investors reaching for the warning flags.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Albemarle, and JinkoSolar Stocks All Popped Today

    Shares of stocks tied to the renewable energy industry went off like a rocket on Monday, responding to a Biden administration plan to quadruple the share of green energy in America's economy by 2030. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, shares of lithium miners Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 9.3% and 7.2%, respectively. Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS), which gets nearly 29% of its revenue from sales to North America (according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence), is following the lithium mining stocks higher -- up 8.1%.

  • Lawsuit says Alabama blocking solar power with unfair fees

    The fees imposed by the Alabama Power company on customers who generate their own electricity with rooftop or on-site solar panels are now the subject of a federal lawsuit against the state's regulators. Environmental groups argue that punishing fees are purposely discouraging the adoption of solar power in the sun-rich state. Alabama Power maintains that the fees are needed to maintain the infrastructure that provides backup power to customers when their solar panels don’t provide enough energy.

  • Austin Mayor Steve Adler on Tesla’s solar neighborhood plans: I hope Tesla builds a lot of housing for the number of employees that they have coming

    Steve Adler, Austin Mayor joined Yahoo Finsnce Live to break down his thoughts on Tesla's solar powered neighborhood and how cities are spending stimulus package funds.&nbsp;

  • Inside Teslaville: Elon Musk to build US’s first solar-powered town near Austin

    Tesla’s Texas neighbourhood will include solar roofs, battery storage and other sustainable features

  • How Sunlight Financial is helping homeowners go solar

    CEO of Sunlight Financial, Matt Potere, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Sunlight Financial's recent debut on the NYSE after a SPAC merger and how the company provides homes with a smooth transition to clean energy.

  • Joby Aviation Partners With JetBlue, Signature Flight On Path Towards Net-Zero Emissions

    Joby Aviation, a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, is working with JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) and Signature Flight Support to forge a new path toward net-zero emissions in the aviation industry. Joby is developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that will quietly transport a pilot and four passengers up to 150 miles while producing zero operating emissions. Together, the companies will define the framew

  • Micromobility operator Veo raises $16M to fund US expansion

    Shared micromobility operator Veo has raised $16 million in new funding as the company ramps up its expansion plans in the United States. The Series A funding round, which follows permit awards in Santa Monica, San Diego and New York, will be used to expand Veo's fleet and focus on developing city and community partnerships. Veo, which was founded in 2017, has sought venture funding a bit later in the game than other micromobility companies.

  • The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

    Recently, the 10 millionth engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that it will launch 23 engine products based on four fuel forms of gasoline, diesel, synthetic fuel and hydrogen and six product platforms in the next three years. Such strong R&D strength has drawn attention from all walks of life.

  • How Big Can Renewable Energy Get in the Next 10 Years?

    The Biden administration wants 80% of U.S. power to come from clean sources. Three experts discuss whether that’s doable—and if so, how.

  • Biden warning on Hong Kong spells fresh headache for HSBC

    Joe Biden is to take new steps to isolate American companies operating in Hong Kong, sparking fresh concerns for HSBC as it turns its focus on Communist China. The White House will this week warn US firms of the growing risks of operating in the region as Beijing asserts greater control over the financial hub, the Financial Times reported. Analysts said such a move could hamper HSBC’s ability to serve customers in the US and in Hong Kong. The lender’s most profitable region is Asia and it is hea

  • China Developers’ Defaults Spread as Languang Misses Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Sichuan Languang Development Co. failed to repay a local bond, marking its first default in a domestic credit market grappling with rising debt failures.The company was not able to raise enough funds for the repayment on a 900 million yuan ($139 million) local bond that matured Sunday, which amounts to a default, according to a Monday statement from Languang to the Shanghai Clearing House. The builder said last week it might not be able to make the payment.Languang

  • China Tech’s Stock Pain Shown in Widening Gap With U.S. Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- The gap between megacap technology stocks in China and the U.S. is at its widest in at least five years, as Beijing tightens its grip on some of the nation’s biggest companies.An equal-weighted basket of China’s three internet giants collectively dubbed BAT-- Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- fell about 2% in the 12-months through Friday, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, an equivalent portfolio of their U.S. peers -- Facebook I

  • China Tech’s Stock Pain Shown in Widening Gap With U.S. Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- The gap between megacap technology stocks in China and the U.S. is at its widest in at least five years, as Beijing tightens its grip on some of the nation’s biggest companies.An equal-weighted basket of China’s three internet giants collectively dubbed BAT-- Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- fell about 2% in the 12-months through Friday, according to calculations by Bloomberg. In contrast, an equivalent portfolio of their U.S. peers -- Facebook I

  • Lucid Motors Sees Second-Half Production Start, Plant Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc., the Saudi-backed electric-vehicle startup waiting to go public via a blank-check company, remains on schedule to start production and deliveries of its debut electric vehicles this year.The company has finished its preproduction phase after a series of delays, executives said on call with investors Tuesday, days ahead of a shareholder vote on its listing. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company that’s merging with Lucid, Churchill Capital Corp IV, rose

  • Smithfield Foods stops slaughtering pigs at U.S. hometown plant

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor, has stopped slaughtering pigs in the United States' so-called ham capital, where the company was founded 85 years ago. The end of slaughtering in Smithfield, Virginia, is the latest reconfiguration for the company's namesake plant and follows a months-long internal review of its East Coast operations, Smithfield Foods said in a statement. The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group, is shifting slaughtering to some of its 47 other U.S. facilities and spending $5 million to upgrade the Virginia plant to produce more packaged bacon, ham and other pork products, said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as growth stocks rise; inflation data weighs

    The Nasdaq index reversed early declines to hit a record high on Tuesday, helped by a rise in growth-linked megacap stocks and as earnings season kicked off on a positive note, while a solid rise in consumer prices in June weighed on sentiment. A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years last month amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in costs of travel-related services, while the so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the largest rise since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade mixed ahead of more earnings, inflation data

    Stock futures opened near the flat line Tuesday evening as investors looked ahead to more corporate earnings results and another batch of inflation data.