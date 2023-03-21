U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +33.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,723.00
    +267.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,781.25
    +92.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.80
    +25.10 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.20
    -11.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0783
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    -2.66 (-10.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2690
    +0.9740 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,073.43
    -121.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.59
    +8.92 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.38
    +98.53 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Reveleer Names Three Executives to Accelerate Growth

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Selects proven leaders to enable payers and providers to succeed in value-based care

GLENDALE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence (AI) to empower data-driven healthcare for health plans and risk-bearing providers, has announced three critical additions to its leadership team to propel rapid growth and help expand the business into new markets.

Reveleer is a healthcare software and services company that uses Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation technology to help health plans advance their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs. Our SaaS platform is powered by an evidence validation engine leverages proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise to accelerate record retrieval and review services with more accuracy, improving value and outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Reveleer)
Reveleer is a healthcare software and services company that uses Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation technology to help health plans advance their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs. Our SaaS platform is powered by an evidence validation engine leverages proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise to accelerate record retrieval and review services with more accuracy, improving value and outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Reveleer)

"Each leader brings a prized combination of skills, experience, and passion to deploying our AI-enabled, end-to-end platform that spans risk, quality, and member management. All of them are laser-focused on delivering significant, long-term value to our health plan and provider customers," said Jay Ackerman, CEO and President of Reveleer. "These executives were attracted to the momentum we have built by shifting the paradigm with the proprietary AI that powers our platform, automating workflows and delivering actionable analytics. They are committed to ensuring that growth continues and our customers' unmatched ROI increases."

During tumultuous economic times when many companies are reducing their workforce, Reveleer is excited to welcome these new leaders to help our customers achieve success with value-based care:

  • Sunil Chandran, Chief Technology Officer, is responsible for developing and advancing Reveleer's technology platform, especially moving into the healthcare provider market. He has extensive experience building and operating cloud-based, scalable web and mobile applications in enterprise SaaS, healthcare, and consumer domains. He was recently CTO at Audacious Inquiry, a care coordination platform, and has held leadership positions at FranConnect, Flat World Education, and SuccessFactors.

  • David Meyer was recently promoted to Chief AI and Data Officer after joining the company in 2021. He leads the AI team driving innovation in Reveleer's use of optical character recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning to help customers achieve substantial accuracy improvements and productivity gains across their operations. Meyer has started several companies, including eNeighborhoods and ClipFree, and ran his technology consulting firm.

  • Barbara Allen, Executive Vice President, Operations, will unify the customer experience, responsible for customer success, provider outreach, and clinical innovation and review to ensure customers gain optimal returns from using the Reveleer platform. She was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Kemberton, guiding the company through the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering solid results for customers and stakeholders. She also held leadership positions at Nuance Communications, Ciox Health, and M*Modal.

With its entire leadership team in place and backed by recent capital investments, Reveleer is expanding its risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions for payers and providers, making it possible to proactively close care gaps and achieve better patient outcomes – critical to value-based care. Backed by new equity capital, Reveleer acquired Dynamic Healthcare Systems in 2022.

About Reveleer
Reveleer is a healthcare data and analytics company that uses Artificial Intelligence to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach and data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit www.Reveleer.com.

MEDIA
Janet Mordecai
Amendola Communications (for Reveleer)
jmordecai@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reveleer-names-three-executives-to-accelerate-growth-301777084.html

SOURCE Reveleer

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rallied in US premarket trading after falling to a record low Monday, as investors ponder what’s next for the struggling midsize lender following an offer of help from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisi

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Home Depot co-founder blames ‘woke diversity’ for businesses failing to ‘hit the bottom line’ — don't sleep on these 3 stock picks if you agree

    Invest in what matters to you.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio

    Of all the choices an investor has to make, asset allocation could be the most important. Deciding how to split up the money you invest among different asset classes requires clarity of purpose and an understanding of each category's advantages … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Shares Interesting Membership News

    The warehouse club shared some insight that might be useful for members and people who are considering joining the warehouse club.

  • First Republic Stock Fights Back as Jamie Dimon Leads Rescue Talks

    First Republic Bank stock regained some ground early Tuesday after a report that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was leading talks to stabilize the beleaguered regional bank. First Republic stock pointed 16% higher at $14.13 ahead of the open, but is still close to 90% down in March. There were gains for other regional banks too, with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) up 6%, and Western Alliance (WAL) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) both climbing around 4% in premarket trading.

  • The 11 Days of Turmoil That Brought Down Four Banks And Left a Fifth Teetering

    (Bloomberg) -- The speed with which four banks collapsed — and one continues to struggle — has left investors reeling. While the failures came in the span of just 11 days, the scenarios that brought them down were each unique.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse R

  • Stocks Higher, Deposit Guarantees, Nvidia AI, Tesla Upgrade, Nike Earnings - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures add to gains as bank crisis concerns ease; Treasury Said To Mull Expanded U.S. Bank Deposit Guarantees; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set for keynote address on AI technology; Tesla edges higher after Moody's lifts 'junk status' rating and Nike Q3 earnings on deck as rival Adidas staggers from Kanye West split.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Rio Tinto (RIO) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.