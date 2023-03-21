Reveleer Names Three Executives to Accelerate Growth

Selects proven leaders to enable payers and providers to succeed in value-based care

GLENDALE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveleer, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence (AI) to empower data-driven healthcare for health plans and risk-bearing providers, has announced three critical additions to its leadership team to propel rapid growth and help expand the business into new markets.

Reveleer is a healthcare software and services company that uses Machine Learning and Intelligent Automation technology to help health plans advance their Quality Improvement and Risk Adjustment programs. Our SaaS platform is powered by an evidence validation engine leverages proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise to accelerate record retrieval and review services with more accuracy, improving value and outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Reveleer)

"Each leader brings a prized combination of skills, experience, and passion to deploying our AI-enabled, end-to-end platform that spans risk, quality, and member management. All of them are laser-focused on delivering significant, long-term value to our health plan and provider customers," said Jay Ackerman, CEO and President of Reveleer. "These executives were attracted to the momentum we have built by shifting the paradigm with the proprietary AI that powers our platform, automating workflows and delivering actionable analytics. They are committed to ensuring that growth continues and our customers' unmatched ROI increases."

During tumultuous economic times when many companies are reducing their workforce, Reveleer is excited to welcome these new leaders to help our customers achieve success with value-based care:

Sunil Chandran , Chief Technology Officer, is responsible for developing and advancing Reveleer's technology platform, especially moving into the healthcare provider market. He has extensive experience building and operating cloud-based, scalable web and mobile applications in enterprise SaaS, healthcare, and consumer domains. He was recently CTO at Audacious Inquiry, a care coordination platform, and has held leadership positions at FranConnect, Flat World Education, and SuccessFactors.





David Meyer was recently promoted to Chief AI and Data Officer after joining the company in 2021. He leads the AI team driving innovation in Reveleer's use of optical character recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning to help customers achieve substantial accuracy improvements and productivity gains across their operations. Meyer has started several companies, including eNeighborhoods and ClipFree, and ran his technology consulting firm.





Barbara Allen , Executive Vice President, Operations, will unify the customer experience, responsible for customer success, provider outreach, and clinical innovation and review to ensure customers gain optimal returns from using the Reveleer platform. She was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Kemberton, guiding the company through the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering solid results for customers and stakeholders. She also held leadership positions at Nuance Communications, Ciox Health, and M*Modal.

With its entire leadership team in place and backed by recent capital investments, Reveleer is expanding its risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management solutions for payers and providers, making it possible to proactively close care gaps and achieve better patient outcomes – critical to value-based care. Backed by new equity capital, Reveleer acquired Dynamic Healthcare Systems in 2022.

About Reveleer

Reveleer is a healthcare data and analytics company that uses Artificial Intelligence to empower health plans and risk-bearing providers with control over their Quality Improvement, Risk Adjustment, and Member Management programs. With one transformative solution, the Reveleer platform allows plans to independently execute and manage every aspect of enrollment, provider outreach and data retrieval, coding, abstraction, reporting, and submissions. Leveraging proprietary technology, robust data sets, and subject matter expertise, Reveleer provides complete record retrieval and review services so health plans can confidently plan and execute programs that deliver more value and improved outcomes. To learn more about Reveleer, please visit www.Reveleer.com.

