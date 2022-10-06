U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.36
    -15.92 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,126.61
    -147.26 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,125.48
    -23.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.94
    -9.76 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.51
    +0.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.00
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.51
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0044 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8380
    +0.0790 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1186
    -0.0136 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8820
    +0.2720 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,079.83
    +182.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.40
    -5.72 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.55
    -65.07 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Revelio Labs raises cash to scrape the public web for HR insights

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Revelio Labs, a startup developing analytics software for HR teams, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A round with participation from Elephant Partners, Alumni Ventures, BDMI, K20 Ventures, Techstars and Barclays. Bringing the company's total raised to $19 million, the proceeds will be put toward expanding Revelio's offerings for corporate HR and strategy, CEO Ben Zweig tells TechCrunch.

Zweig co-launched Revelio with the company's second co-founder, Yedidya Gorsetman, in early 2018. Prior to Revelio, Zweig was a managing data scientist at IBM in the chief analytics office. Gorsetman came from the film industry, where he produced mostly commercials and online music videos.

"While at IBM, I had worked on a lot of people analytics projects using internal HR data," Zweig told TechCrunch in an email interview. "A lot of the work was very interesting, but after three years, I began to notice a frustrating trend. We would have a finding about our workforce -- like we were gaining or losing a type of employee -- but it was never clear if that was a good thing or a bad thing, because we were only seeing internal data, and we had no way of knowing if the same was true for our competitors."

Revelio attempts to solve this problem by ingesting and analyzing public employment records to create what Zweig describes as a "universal HR database." The platform provides metrics on headcounts, as well as inflows and outflows at the occupation, location, seniority, education, gender and ethnicity levels across companies. It also shows trends on job postings, general staff sentiment and layoff notices.

To accomplish this, Revelio scrapes public profiles, resumes and job postings on the web and curates them through the use of in-house algorithms. Zweig claims that Revelio can help answer questions like where talent is being acquired from and why people are joining or leaving a specific company.

"In our taxonomies, we've created a mathematical representation of every job title, seniority level, work activity, skill and company. That allows us to automatically adapt to a changing economy, in a much more accurate and simple way," Zweig explained. "In addition to our job, skill, and activity taxonomies, we've also created a company taxonomy mapping to understand [which] companies compete for talent and which compete for products and services."

Revelio
Revelio

Image Credits: Revelio

Privacy concerns aside, hiring data can be rife with results-skewing biases, errors and omissions -- a fact Zweig readily acknowledges. He claims that Revelio's internal processes mitigate biases to the extent possible, but the company's own documentation reveals the limitations of its measures, like when the platform recently wasn't reporting people's highest degrees. Revelio is also subject to the whims and policies of its data sources; last May, Revelio lost access to user skills for the majority of public profiles.

In another potential knock against Revelio, the company isn't the only one canvassing the web for hiring insights. For example, there's Joberate, which looks across social media to attempt to predict the likelihood particular staff will leave.

But Zweig argues that Revelio is one of the few vendors to date to create a standard way to understand HR trends across firms and industries -- and to make it easy to access.

"The current setup requires huge teams of analysts and expensive infrastructures to see even the most basic changes. But at Revelio, we’re automating ways to easily interpret what’s going on and deliver it in an easy to use experience, so that anybody can access this critical intelligence," he said.

That may be so -- but will HR professionals use it? Surveys suggest that they're generally reluctant when it comes to new software, no matter the application. According to one from PwC in 2020, more than 80% of companies said that they struggled with HR tech adoption challenges, which the authors blamed on planning phases that failed to get the right stakeholders involved.

In response, Zweig points to Revelio's over 150 customers, ranging from the U.S. Federal Reserve System to banking institutions like Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citi, as well as consulting firms KPMG and EY and academic institutions, including MIT and Harvard Business School. Use cases vary, but they're substantive. In August, Revelio collaborated with KPMG to compare the employment and sentiment impact of SPACs to traditional IPOs.

"The economy right now is dominated by labor market uncertainty and we’re in the unique position to provide a lot of answers to that uncertainty. We couldn’t have known this at the time, but the pandemic ended up accelerating our growth because suddenly as the world was going through major shifts, everyone started tracking this," Zweig continued, but declined to reveal firm revenue figures. "With trends like The Great Resignation and 'quiet quitting,' the private sector is increasingly turning to workforce intelligence platforms like Revelio in order to identify talent issue-areas and pave out potential solutions."

New York–based Revelio currently has around 50 employees. It plans to hire in the coming months, though Zweig wouldn't give a firm target or window.

Recommended Stories

  • Avvir Joins Hexagon AB to Accelerate Product Growth and Industry Adoption

    The reality analysis company will continue to operate as stand alone entity within the Hexagon portfolio

  • 'Duck Dynasty' film made in Shreveport gets 2023 release date  for movie theaters

    Earlier this year we found out a new film chronicling the Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson was filming, and now it has a theatrical release date.

  • Stocks Head Lower as Jobless Claims Rise

    U.S. stocks edged down, suggesting major indexes could stumble for a second consecutive day following their strong start to October.

  • Exclusive-French court cuts antitrust fine against Apple to 372 million euros from 1.1 billion- source

    A French court on Thursday substantially lowered a fine against iPhone maker Apple for alleged anti-competitive behaviour to 372 million euros ($366.31 million) from 1.1 billion euros previously, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The original fine had been imposed by France's antitrust watchdog in 2020 for what it described as Apple's anti-competitive behaviour towards its distribution and retail network. At the time, it was the biggest fine levied by the antitrust regulator, which said Apple imposed prices on retail premium resellers so that the prices were aligned with those charged by the California firm in its own shops, or on the Internet.

  • Stocks To Watch: Demand Rises For This No. 1 Industry Leader

    Boosted by strong growth in the excess & surplus lines insurance market, Kinsale is among top stocks to watch as buy point nears.

  • This Etsy Stock Bull Put Spread Could Net 22% As Shares Top Buy Point

    Selling this spread would generate roughly $90 in premium which would be a 21.95% return between now and mid-November.

  • Target and Walmart stocks climb ahead of deal days

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Conagra stock rises on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Conagra.

  • Mortgage rates shrink housing affordability for buyers in San Diego

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Saudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asia largely steady and lowered those for Europe, going against expectations it would hike them and pile more pressure on consumers a day after OPEC+ opted to slash production.State-controlled Saudi Aramco left its key Arab Light grade for November shipments to Asia unchanged from this month at $5.85 a barrel above the regional benchmark. Refi

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Morgan Stanley“Brent will find its way to $100 a barrel quicker than we

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. The Chinese technology giant is providing support to a startup in its hometown of Shenzhen that has ordered chipmaking equipment -- including from foreign suppliers -- for a semiconductor manufacturing plant, according to people familiar wit

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.