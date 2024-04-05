Understanding the Dividend Dynamics of Revenio Group Oyj (REVXF)

Revenio Group Oyj (REVXF) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2024-04-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Revenio Group Oyj's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Revenio Group Oyj Do?

Revenio Group Oyj is a Finnish health technology company. It develops and commercializes effective and easy-to-use health tech-related screening devices for the detection of diseases of significance to public health. Its ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), perimeter and fundus imaging devices under the iCare brand. Its eye care software platform Oculo offers clinical communication, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and data analytics capabilities. The company's geographical segments include Finland, Other Europe, and Others.

Revenio Group Oyj's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Revenio Group Oyj's Dividend History

Revenio Group Oyj has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Revenio Group Oyj's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Revenio Group Oyj currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.37% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.47%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Revenio Group Oyj's annual dividend growth rate was 6.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -8.80% per year. And over the past decade, Revenio Group Oyj's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.20%.

Based on Revenio Group Oyj's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Revenio Group Oyj stock as of today is approximately 0.86%.

Revenio Group Oyj's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Revenio Group Oyj's dividend payout ratio is 0.50.

Revenio Group Oyj's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Revenio Group Oyj's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Revenio Group Oyj's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Revenio Group Oyj's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Revenio Group Oyj's revenue has increased by approximately 16.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 69.81% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Revenio Group Oyj's earnings increased by approximately 10.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.5% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.90%, which outperforms approximately 66.93% of global competitors.

Investor Considerations for Revenio Group Oyj's Dividends

In conclusion, Revenio Group Oyj's upcoming dividend payment, along with its consistent historical payments, provide a foundation for investor confidence in the stock. The company's solid dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, and excellent profitability and growth metrics suggest a sustainable dividend policy. With these factors in mind, value investors may find Revenio Group Oyj an attractive opportunity for dividend income combined with potential capital appreciation. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence to ensure that any stock aligns with their investment strategy and financial goals.

