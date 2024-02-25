Revenue Beat: American States Water Company Beat Analyst Estimates By 7.2%

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$596m arriving 7.2% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$3.36, 4.8% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

After the latest results, the consensus from American States Water's three analysts is for revenues of US$554.3m in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 6.9% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 10% to US$3.03 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$554.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.03 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$83.67, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on American States Water, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$95.00 and the most bearish at US$77.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.9% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 4.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.2% per year. It's pretty clear that American States Water's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

