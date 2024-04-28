Revenue Beat: flatexDEGIRO AG Beat Analyst Estimates By 9.0%

It's been a pretty great week for flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) shareholders, with its shares surging 17% to €11.91 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of €123m coming in 9.0% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of €0.65, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, flatexDEGIRO's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of €439.9m in 2024. This would be a solid 8.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.4% to €0.93. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €431.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.97 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at €12.47, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic flatexDEGIRO analyst has a price target of €16.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €9.50. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that flatexDEGIRO's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 22% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.8% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that flatexDEGIRO is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for flatexDEGIRO. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €12.47, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple flatexDEGIRO analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for flatexDEGIRO you should know about.

