Revenue Beat: Netcare Limited Exceeded Revenue Forecasts By 6.6% And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) released its half-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.6% to R14.26 in the past week. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of R0.72 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of R12b came in 6.6% ahead of analyst predictions. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Netcare after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Netcare's eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of R23.8b in 2023. This would be a satisfactory 4.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 15% to R1.02. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R23.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of R1.00 in 2023. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at R16.78, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Netcare analyst has a price target of R18.40 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at R15.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Netcare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.1% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Netcare is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Netcare following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Netcare. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Netcare going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Netcare is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

