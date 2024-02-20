With revenue down, Hasbro will expand cost cutting measures. Here's what it means.

PAWTUCKET − Revenue at the Pawtucket-based toy company Hasbro fell 23% in the fourth quarter and the toymaker, which already announced it will cut 1,100 jobs in 2024 and will close its Providence office, is looking to increase cost cutting measures.

Last week, Hasbro released fourth-quarter earnings as well as its total earnings for 2023, reporting $5 billion in total revenue for the year, down from $5.9 billion in 2022.

The lower revenue reports contrast those of rival Mattel, which had a net gain in revenue driven largely by the blockbuster "Barbie" movie.

Cost cutting to increase to $750 million

When Hasbro announced it was laying off 1,100 employees in December 2023 and not renewing the lease for its building in downtown Providence, the news came less than a year after the company said it was laying off 800 employees in January 2023 and cutting costs by $250 million to $300 million annually by the end of 2025.

That cost-cutting target was then revised to $350 million to $400 million, and in the latest earnings report Hasbro has increased its cost-cutting goal again, to $750 million by the end of 2025.

In 2023, Hasbro paid out $388 million in dividends to its shareholders and paid down $503 million in debt, according to the report.

Why did Hasbro have a bad year?

Much of Hasbro's 15% drop in revenue was attributed to the writing off of assets from its sale of eOne, a film and TV company, to Lionsgate for $500 million. Hasbro bought the United Kingdom-based studio in 2019 for $4 billion.

Hasbro retained rights over the animated series "Peppa Pig," one of eOne's holding, as well as "Transformers" and "My Little Pony."

The sale of eOne also will mean "an improvement in cash flow" because of the reduced spending on media properties, Hasbro's chief financial officer Gina Goetter said, according to a transcript of the earnings call posted by The Motley Fool.

Among the other problems Hasbro faced in 2023 were middling holiday season sales, she said. The actor and writers strikes also hit the company's bottom line, with entertainment revenue decreasing by 31%, Goetter said, according to the call transcript.

What does Hasbro want to do in 2024?

In the report, Hasbro executives wrote that they plan to "invest in core business," give shareholders money through dividends and pay down debt. The first dividend is expected to be $0.70 per share in May.

Hasbro also wants, Goetter said, to "clean up our excess inventory," citing the lack of sales during the holidays. The company also wants to save $10 million by closing "overflow locations" used to store excess toys. In all, Hasbro expects to cut its inventory down 50% from 2023 levels.

Hasbro also intends to eliminate 50% of the consumer products it offers, referred to as SKUs, or stock keeping unit, she said.

"These SKUs were only 2% of our revenue and were duplicative and unprofitable, quashing the network and creating cost for us and our retailers," she said, according to the earnings call transcript.

Some brands will be licensed instead of being manufactured by the company, including FurReal Friends and the Easy-Bake Oven, created in 1963. The Nerf Sports line, in 2023, became another brand licensed by Hasbro and manufactured by another company.

What is doing well?

Wizards of the Coast, a branch of Hasbro that owns mature-themed fantasy games, including Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, as well as its digital gaming properties, saw a 10% revenue increase, mostly from a licensing agreement for the blockbuster games Baldur's Gate 3 and Monopoly Go!.

In the fourth quarter, Monopoly Go! brought in $800 million in revenue for its developer, Scopely, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said, according to the call transcript.

For toys, Transformers, G.I. Joe and Furby did well. Overall, revenue in the consumer products segment, toys, were down 19%, "driven by business exits, category trends and inventory management."

Point-of-sale growth for Transformer toys grew 35% on the back of the movie, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," Cocks said, according to the call transcript.

