Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS)

Market forces rained on the parade of W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from six analysts covering W.A.G payment solutions is for revenues of €2.3b in 2023, implying a small 4.2% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing €2.5b of revenue in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on W.A.G payment solutions, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of €1.63, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values W.A.G payment solutions at €1.78 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €1.14. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 4.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 22% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that W.A.G payment solutions' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for W.A.G payment solutions this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on W.A.G payment solutions after today.

