Revenue Downgrade: Here's What Analysts Forecast For KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB)

Today is shaping up negative for KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the two analysts covering KKB Engineering Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM402m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of RM459m in 2023. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on KKB Engineering Berhad, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

View our latest analysis for KKB Engineering Berhad

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of RM1.69, with KKB Engineering Berhad's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic KKB Engineering Berhad analyst has a price target of RM1.80 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM1.58. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that KKB Engineering Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.3% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that KKB Engineering Berhad is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow approximately in line with the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on KKB Engineering Berhad after today.

Of course, there's always more to the story. At least one of KKB Engineering Berhad's two analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here