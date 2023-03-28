The Revenue of the Membrane Bioreactors Market to Double in the Next 6 Years, The Market is Set to Reach $6 Billion by 2028 - Arizton
CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the membrane bioreactors market will grow at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2022-2028.
The increasing need for treated water and the efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors. Rising research and development activities to create advanced wastewater treatment methods that require lesser energy and incur reasonable prices are projected to lead the membrane bioreactors market in the upcoming years.
The increasing demand for water treatment solutions largely leads the global market. This can be attributed to the decrease in freshwater resources and the growth in demand for safe and chemical-free drinking water from the municipal. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns regarding effective sanitation and wastewater disposal are also boosting market growth. The substantial rise in the creation of wastewater throughout commercial, residential, and industrial complexes has increased the use of membrane bioreactors in these areas. Advances in submerged membrane bioreactors are also stimulating the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.
MEMBRANE BIOREACTORS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
Market Size (2028)
USD 6.07 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 3.83 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
7.94 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Membrane Type, System Configuration, Application, System Type, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, the GCC, and South Africa
Largest Market
APAC
Market Dynamics
· Growing Demand for High-Quality Effluents
· Increasing MBR Installations Due to Growing Urbanization
· Advancements in Membrane Bioreactor Technology
KEY INSIGHTS
In 2020, APAC dominated the overall membrane bioreactors market with a share of 38.62% in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to boost the region's demand for membrane bioreactor systems.
Implementing stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the membrane bioreactors market.
The APAC membrane bioreactors market is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from India and China. China and India have implemented numerous government regulations that have led to installing membrane bioreactor systems and reducing water pollution by executing water treatment techniques.
With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the rate of water pollution has increased.
Based on the membrane type, the market consists of hollow fiber, flat sheet, and multi-tubular membrane bioreactors. Hollow fiber is the leading sector by membrane type, with a market share of 41.70% in 2020.
The membrane bioreactor market in APAC is witnessing strong growth. The APAC membrane bioreactor market is largely driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization across countries such as China, India, and Japan, increasing the demand for clean water and effective wastewater treatment. Growing investments by the public sector in developing existing water and wastewater treatment systems with membrane bioreactor technology are boosting the market growth in APAC.
North America is accelerating due to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the region's increasing demand for water treatment systems. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry has fueled the demand for membrane bioreactors, thereby supporting the growth of the membrane bioreactors market in the region. Membrane bioreactors (MBRs) are increasingly used across Europe, offering communities cleaner rivers, groundwater, lakes, and coastal beaches. Several European water companies are commissioning and considering MBRs to treat municipal wastewater to meet stringent European water standards for safe water emission. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East are highly potential membrane bioreactors markets with enough opportunity for growth.
ABOUT THE REPORT
The global membrane bioreactors market is provided for the forecast years 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by membrane type, system configuration, application, system type, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global membrane bioreactors market to enable customers to analyze the market thoroughly.
KEY VENDORS
Evoqua Water Technologies
KUBOTA Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions
Veolia
Alfa Laval
Aquatech International
Asahi Kasei
BioprocessH2O
CITIC Envirotech
Culligan
HUBER SE
Koch Separation Solutions
Newterra
Pall Corporation
Parkson Corporation
Pentair
Saur
Siemens
Toray Industries
WEHRLE
Ovivo
Smith & Loveless
Lenntech
DuPont
Hinada
MANN+HUMMEL
MARTIN Membrane Systems
Sanitherm
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Triqua International
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Membrane Type
Hollow Fiber
Flat Sheet
Multi-Tubular
System Configuration
Submerged
Side Stream
Application
Municipal
Industrial
System Type
Gravity-based
Pressure-driven
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
