The revenue of Oriental Yuhong in the first three quarters increased by 51.44% compared to last year

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 26 Beijing time, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (Oriental Yuhong SZ002271) released their report for the third quarter of 2021. During this period, their operating revenue was RMB8.453 Billion, a year-on-year increase of 36.46%. In the first three quarters of 2021, Oriental Yuhong achieved an operating revenue of RMB22.682 Billion, a year-on-year increase of 51.44%. The net profit shared to the shareholders of the listed company was RMB2.678 Billion.

In the third quarter, Oriental Yuhong continued to launch innovative products and services in the field of building materials, improve production capacity and further promoted their global expansion vision. Relying on customer resources accumulated from the main waterproof industry for many years and the synergy of sales channels, they also develop the business of building coatings, mortar powder, thermal insulation and energy saving, and build a platform company of chemical building materials.

In terms of international expansion, the core technical achievements related to the special High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) mountain tunnel waterproof system developed by Oriental Yuhong have also been recognized by the invention patents from United States, Singapore and Australia. This year, they have also obtained the European invention patent authorization certificate issued by the European Patent Office (EPO), and with their sub-company Caparol officially joining the German brand design committee, all of their ceramic tile adhesives obtaining the highest environmental protection certification of EC1plus in Germany. The company has also further improved the system room crevice beautification system, and launched silver ion antibacterial crevice beautifying agent and mildew-proof closing adhesive products, which have obtained the French A+ environmental protection certification, laying a good foundation for business expansion for the overseas markets.

Oriental Yuhong entered the waterproof building industry in 1995. Over the past 20 years, Oriental Yuhong has grown into a building materials system service provider with distinctive characteristics. Oriental Yuhong provides high-quality and complete system solutions for major infrastructure construction, industrial buildings, as well as civil and commercial buildings. The company's investment spans many fields, such as waterproofing buildings, civil building materials, non-wovens, coatings for buildings, building repair, energy conservation and thermal insulation, mortar powder, special materials etc. The holdings of Oriental Yuhong include more than 100 subsidiary companies such as Shanghai Oriental Yuhong, Hong Kong Oriental Yuhong and North America Oriental Yuhong. To date, they have set up 36 R&D, production and logistics centers in China.

In recent years, the revenue of Oriental Yuhong has not only continued to grow steadily, but they have also actively pursued their social responsibility, gradually promoting green carbon reduction and responding to green development. They are guided by high-quality products and technology, and continued to improve the product service chain and establishing a good reputation. With the gradual release of brand value, the synergy of building materials system service providers will continue to expand, the global market position of Oriental Yuhong will also gradually rise.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-revenue-of-oriental-yuhong-in-the-first-three-quarters-increased-by-51-44-compared-to-last-year-301411645.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

