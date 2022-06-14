U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    3,721.09
    -28.54 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,256.21
    -260.53 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,790.37
    -18.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.76
    -11.84 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.69
    -2.24 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    -22.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.36 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4680
    +0.1020 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1973
    -0.0162 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3020
    +0.8960 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,315.36
    -1,152.12 (-4.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.81
    +4.56 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Revenue through Renewable Ethanol to Grow at 12.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“The surge in demand for environment-friendly chemicals is projected to drive the renewable chemical revenue in the forthcoming years”

United States, Rockville, MD, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The renewable chemicals market revenues were estimated at US$ 86.7 Bn in 2021 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 262.9 Bn. During 2017 – 2021, the renewable ethanol market grew at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted the renewable chemical market by hampering their production and demand. It has also resulted in the disruption of the global supply chain, which was caused due to shutting of factories, lockdowns at the workplace, and air transport routes. The focus of key market players, like BASF SE and Cargill, shifted towards the production of hand sanitizers, PPE kits, and masks.
The increasing oil prices, together with the availability of agricultural raw materials, would bring the production and demand for renewable chemicals back into line in the post-COVID-19 scenario.

Consumer adoption of eco-friendly products and the presence of severe environmental regulations connected to the manufacturing and disposal of petrochemicals by regulatory authorities stimulate market expansion. The market is also influenced by unpredictable crude oil prices, high finished petrochemical pricing, and the availability of substantial and low-cost feedstock.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7436

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global renewable chemicals market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 95.8 Bn by 2022.

  • The Ethanol product type is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 12.5% during the forecast period.

  • United States is projected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 38.6 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

  • The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Renewable Chemicals Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

  • In July 2020, Praj Industries introduced a new Bio-Prism portfolio that produces renewable chemicals and materials. The portfolio of Praj Industry already includes Bio-Industrial products. This new addition to the existing portfolio will further help in optimizing its revenue.

  • In April 2021, Du Pont announced that they will focus more on sustainability and try to reduce carbon footprint and improve operations, thereby generating lesser waste and higher energy efficiency.

  • In October 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, established in Japan, seeks to invest US$ 875 Mn by 2030. The funding will be mainly utilized to install solar energy and construct a plastic business that recycles used vegetable oils. By 2050, the corporation aspires to achieve a net zero in greenhouse gas emissions.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7436

Market Segments Covered in Renewable Chemicals Market Analysis

  • By Product Type :

    • Ethanol

    • Ketones

    • Biopolymers

    • Platform Chemicals

    • Other Product Types

  • By Feedstocks :

    • Biomass

    • Corn

    • Sugarcane

    • Algae

    • Other Feedstocks

  • By End-Use :

    • Automotive

    • Medical

    • Food and Beverages

    • Petrochemicals

    • Textiles

    • Agriculture

    • Other End-Uses

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7436

More Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Renewable Chemicals Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Renewable Chemicals Market in terms of by Product Type (Ethanol, Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, and Other Product Types), Feedstocks (Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae, and Other Feedstocks), End-Use (Automotive, Medical, Food and Beverages, Petrochemicals, Textile, Agriculture and Other End-Uses) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Chemical Team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the Chemical industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market - Glutathione Agarose Resin Market Analysis By Product (Glutathione Reduced & Glutathione Oxidized Agarose Resin) By Application (Immunoprecipitation, Protein Purification & Research) By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Road Marking Paints and Materials Market - Road Marking Paints and Materials Market by Type (Paint based Materials, Performance-based Materials), by Application (Road and Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking), by Region- 2022 to 2032

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market - Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis By Type (Specialty Oilfield Chemical Demulsifiers, Modifiers, Reducers, Biocides, Surfactants, Inhibitors & Scavengers) By Application and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Methyl Chloride Market - Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Cenospheres Market - Cenospheres Market Analysis By Type (Gray Cenospheres, White Cenospheres), By End Use (Refractories, Construction, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market - Europe Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Analysis By Product (Coco Alkyl Polyglucosides, Lauryl Alkyl Polyglucosides, Decyl Alkyl Polyglucosides & Capryl Alkyl Polyglucosides) By Application, By Primary Function & By Country – Europe Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Hyaluronic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Dermal Fillers, Osteoarthritis, Ophthalmic), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By End Use, By Region - Global Forecast - 2022-2032

Coupling Agents Market - Coupling Agents Market Analysis by Type (Sulfur Silane, Vinyl Silane, Epoxy Silane, Amino Silane), by Application (Rubber & Plastics, Fiber Treatment, Adhesive & Sealants, Paints & Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Industrial Enzymes Market - Industrial Enzymes Market By Product Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases) By Application (Technical, Feed Additives, Food Processing), By End Use - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market - Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • Natural-gas prices look to settle at a 5-week low

    Natural-gas futures drop by more than 13% on Tuesday, eying their lowest settlement in five weeks, as a delay in full repairs to a U.S. liquified natural gas terminal is expected to lead to higher inventories of the commodity in U.S. storage.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Late

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Did Biden’s Cancellation of the Alaskan Oil & Gas Leases Increase Gas Prices?

    The Biden administration canceled three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska in early May as gas prices continued to skyrocket. See: National Gas Prices...

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.

  • Busiest US Shale Play Keeps Adding Supply Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drillers across the Permian Basin are boosting oil production even as companies warn soaring inflation across the oil patch could stunt growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sen

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • FedEx Heads Toward Biggest Gain in 29 Years on Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus t

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Shell plans to expand amid energy market chaos

    Shell is pursuing a significant expansion of its business supplying electricity to UK households amid intense volatility in energy markets.

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Aluminum Deals on Hold Show Growing Concerns Over Price Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Annual US aluminum sales contract talks are starting later than usual this year as buyers hold off in the hope that further price declines will enable to them to get better terms.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Northrop-Grumman hiring, Astra failure and Top Gun: Maverick - News in 90 Seconds

    FLORIDA TODAY's Rob Landers brings you some of today's top local stories on the News in 90 Seconds.