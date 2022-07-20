U.S. markets closed

Revenue Roll Announces Rollout Of Revolutionary Alpha Platform and Client Waitlist

·3 min read
Explosive growth amongst early alpha clients has revealed the need for further expanding waitlist access for the venture-backed service.

New York, NY, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Revenue Roll Inc., an innovative marketing and financial technology company announced the launch of their new brand refresh, alpha platform, and open waitlist.

Incorporated in March of 2021, Revenue Roll has spent the past year secretly building a novel analytics platform explicitly targeted at solving the problems growing businesses face with the new privacy restrictions brought on by IOS 14 / Apple ITP. Utilizing this platform, RevenueRoll has launched and tested a novel performance advertising model where clients are only charged when their revenues or leads increase above a historical performance benchmark.

 

On the company’s opening of the exclusive waitlist, CEO Alek Burk had this to say: “Revenue Roll has been tireless in pursuit of bringing the most effective enterprise tools and advertising tactics to smaller fast-growing businesses. Using these strategies and innovations, Revenue Roll has seen a multitude of clients achieve greater than an 8x return on ad spend and tens of millions of dollars in revenue. Revenue Roll has purposefully restricted how many platform users and clients have been taken on board to make sure that the methodologies of the platform work in practice. It is with great pride that I am able to announce the next step in the company’s expansion, allowing for the next 25 businesses to gain admittance into the Revenue Roll analytics and performance marketing platform to give them a shot at similar results.”

With the expansion of the Revenue Roll platform waitlist, a plethora of new features and offerings are now being rolled out including:

  • A standardized link tagging system through an automatic custom UTM builder, reducing the amount of time needed to manually tag sales to ad campaigns for attribution.

  • A best-in-class attribution model for e-commerce clients offering superior server-side tracking to avoid disruptions from IOS devices.

  • An initial release of a cross-client identity graph to help clients keep track of their customers’ visits from different devices.

  • An initial release of 3rd party marketing data with Revenue Roll identity graph allowing clients to purchase cross-platform audiences comprised of more than 3000 customer attributes.

  • ROAS-Linked Performance Advertising: Offering clients the ability to only pay for performance advertising linked to flexible cost-sensitive adjustable benchmarks.

  • Advertise Now Pay-Later Funding For Ads: Offering clients the cheapest and most growth-focused financing for ads with a flexible payback structure adaptable to their sales cycle.

About Revenue Roll Inc.:

Revenue Roll Inc. is an innovative marketing and financial technology company that was founded on the principle that growing businesses - not just large established ones - should have the analytics, tools, and opportunities, to realize their full revenue potential.

Revenue Roll’s analytics platform, performance marketing services, and lending products relieve systemic industry problems of mispriced technology, services, and financial offerings by aligning pricing with clients' success outcomes.

Revenue Roll’s goal is to find ways to take previously unattainable enterprise platforms, strategies, and tools and distribute them to growing businesses at scale to make them competitive in the global advertising marketplace.

CONTACT: Jonathan Kopnick Revenue Roll Inc. jonathan (at) revenueroll.com


