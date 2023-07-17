Revenues Not Telling The Story For Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI)

There wouldn't be many who think Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:BPURI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.9x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd

How Has Bina Puri Holdings Bhd Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Bina Puri Holdings Bhd over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Bina Puri Holdings Bhd will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 24%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 51% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 35% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this in mind, we find it worrying that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

The fact that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd currently trades at a P/S on par with the rest of the industry is surprising to us since its recent revenues have been in decline over the medium-term, all while the industry is set to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (3 don't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here