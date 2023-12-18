Revenues Not Telling The Story For Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)

It's not a stretch to say that Camellia Plc's (LON:CAM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Food industry in the United Kingdom, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Check out our latest analysis for Camellia

How Camellia Has Been Performing

There hasn't been much to differentiate Camellia's and the industry's revenue growth lately. The P/S ratio is probably moderate because investors think this modest revenue performance will continue. Those who are bullish on Camellia will be hoping that revenue performance can pick up, so that they can pick up the stock at a slightly lower valuation.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Camellia.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Camellia?

Camellia's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 12% gain to the company's revenues. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 0.5% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 4.4% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Camellia's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

Story continues

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

When you consider that Camellia's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Camellia (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.