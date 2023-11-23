Revenues Not Telling The Story For Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc.'s (NYSE:CPNG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Multiline Retail industry in the United States have P/S ratios below 0.6x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Coupang's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent revenue growth for Coupang has been in line with the industry. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to improve, justifying the currently elevated P/S. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Coupang would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 14% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 93% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 14% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 14% growth , the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Coupang's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Analysts are forecasting Coupang's revenues to only grow on par with the rest of the industry, which has lead to the high P/S ratio being unexpected. The fact that the revenue figures aren't setting the world alight has us doubtful that the company's elevated P/S can be sustainable for the long term. Unless the company can jump ahead of the rest of the industry in the short-term, it'll be a challenge to maintain the share price at current levels.

